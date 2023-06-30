This time, Eli Manning again unveils his comedy chops on running back Saquon Barkley.

The two-time Super Bowl champion injected humor into Barkley’s latest weight room feat.

Manning tweeted:

"I used to squat the same weight. We just did not have camera phones back then."

He made this punch line while quoting a video of Barkley lifting 585 pounds of weights.

The NFL’s official Twitter account captioned the post:

“585 is light work for SaQuads”

Delivering punch lines isn’t new for Eli Manning. Just watch the Monday Night Football alternate broadcasts he does with his older brother, Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

Saquon Barkley got that nickname because of his workout videos wherein he lifts enormous weights.

Here’s another video of him lifting 525 pounds in 2017.

Chance Sorrell @Chanman158811 As if Saquon's clean wasn't impressive, here he is squatting 525 for 5 reps this morning As if Saquon's clean wasn't impressive, here he is squatting 525 for 5 reps this morning https://t.co/fa3nYA6joi

This dedication to physical improvement helped him recover from the season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury he suffered in 2020.

After playing just two games that year, he suited up for 13 games in 2021, finishing with 593 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

He completed his triumphant return with 1,312 yards and ten touchdowns last season, earning him his second Pro Bowl selection.

Before the ACL injury, he was the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year with 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns. Barkley had another 1,000-yard season in 2019, to go with six touchdowns.

Barkley’s first two seasons were Eli Manning’s final two in the NFL; all played with the Giants. Manning led the franchise to victories in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI, both against the New England Patriots.

He also won Super Bowl MVP honors in both games. Manning made six postseason appearances with the Giants, finishing with an 8-4 record before retiring in January 2020.

Conversely, Saquon Barkley first tasted playoff action with the New York Giants last year. After finishing the regular season with a 9-7-1 record, they defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round.

However, the Philadelphia Eagles dominated them in the Divisional Playoffs, 38-7.

Saquon Barkley is waiting for his big payday

Barkley is one of only two Pro Bowlers from the 2022 Giants roster. The other one, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, agreed to a four-year, $90 million contract extension this offseason. Lawrence’s new deal includes $60 million in guaranteed money.

Meanwhile, despite being a massive part of their success, the Giants haven’t offered Saquon Barkley a multi-year extension. Instead, he was offered a non-exclusive franchise tag worth $10 million.

He tried putting pressure on the Giants to come up with a better offer by skipping OTAs and the subsequent mandatory minicamp.

Barkley would have to skip the 2023 season if he doesn’t sign the franchise tag and the Giants don’t come up with a revised offer.

Unfortunately, Saquon Barkley’s plight is just one of the instances of how the NFL has devalued the running back position. Top options like Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott, and Leonard Fournette remain free agents.

