Eli Manning makes his prediction for Super Bowl 2022

Eli Manning has been busy these days. When he is not doing commercials for Lays with his brother Peyton or working with ESPN, he has taken the time out of his busy schedule to talk about who he thinks will win the Super Bowl.

Although Eli Manning likes the L.A. Rams, he thinks the Cincinnati Bengals have that "It" factor to become world champs.

"I think it'll be a close game. I know on paper I see the Rams being a better football team, and I think, with their defensive line, they can kind of possibly take over the game and make it a long, long day for Burrow," he said. "But I see that Cincinnati and Burrow have something unique about them where they just find ways. I wouldn’t be surprised if they can fight back and make it a tight game."

Eli Manning said the Bengals remind him of his 2011 New York Giants, who surprised Tom Brady and the Patriots. Eli Manning says that, like the Giants, they struggled at times but got it together in the playoffs.

"It wasn’t always pretty. They (Bengals) lost some bad games. They looked bad, at times, during the season. But when they got in crunch time, they showed up. The defense has been playing great and (made) incredible stops at the right time," he told Fox News Digital. "They can get down at some point, but they can fight back and make plays. They never get desperate. They never feel they’re out of the game. They don’t force things. They just stay calm, no matter the situation, and just find a way to get back in the game and win it."

Eli Manning's Giants aren't the only team that has had major upsets in the Super Bowl

If the Bengals manage to pull off an upset of the Rams, it will be one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history.

Manning's Giants ended the New England Patriots' undefeated season in the 2008 Super Bowl, which, to this day, is considered the greatest upset in Super Bowl history.

Before that, when the New York Jets defeated the Baltimore Colts in the Super Bowl in 1969, that was seen as an unexpected win for Jets. Like the Bengals, the Jets were underdogs. But unlike the Bengals, no one gave the Jets a chance to win this game.

The Bengals may be underdogs, but no one is underestimating this team, including the Rams.

