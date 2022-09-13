"Embarrassing" - Colin Cowherd calls out Seahawks fans for booing Russell Wilson during his Broncos debut

On Monday Night Football, Russell Wilson made his return to the Seattle Seahawks. Now with the Denver Broncos, the quarterback's first official game came as an opponent in his former home stadium. The schedule makers definitely circled this one when it was presented as an opportunity.

These games are often very emotional for the players involved and the fans of the team he once played for. It was probably an emotional day for Russell Wilson, though these emotions probably were sidelined when the game began.

Russell Wilson was showered with boos by the very fans he once loved. Seahawks fans were relentless in booing the man they deemed had done the Seahawks wrong.

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd didn't mince words, calling their actions "embarrassing."

Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd Seahawk fans booing. Embarrassing. Should stand in admiration & silence when @DangeRussWilson has the ball. Seahawk fans booing. Embarrassing. Should stand in admiration & silence when @DangeRussWilson has the ball.

Seahawks fans had no love lost for their former quarterback and by the end of the night, they were likely feeling pretty good about themselves. Yes, the Broncos are playoff contenders and the Seahawks are likely to be last in the NFC West.

However, for one night, they were victorious in a game they probably shouldn't have been. They were able to get past their former star after giving him a disgraceful welcome.

Russ Laraway - bityl.co/Avma @ral1 Seattle people have no idea how to use the boo.



This guy gave you a super bowl and a decade of making the playoffs.



That's not a boo scenario.



I'm an Eagles fan; we know how to use the boo. Seattle people have no idea how to use the boo. This guy gave you a super bowl and a decade of making the playoffs. That's not a boo scenario.I'm an Eagles fan; we know how to use the boo.

Many pointed out the painful irony in Seahawks fans booing the quarterback that helped them to a Super Bowl victory and a second appearance in the big game. After many devoted years, booing was a surprise reaction.

Most players who leave their teams are treated with love when they return. Many fans understand that it's a business and everyone needs to grab the best opportunity from wherever it comes. Seahawks fans elected to ignore that.

How the Seahawks defeated Russell Wilson and the Broncos

Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks were not supposed to win last night. They utilized key turnovers and an efficient if unimpressive offense. Geno Smith, who won the quarterback battle over newcomer Drew Lock, looked sharp all night.

He completed a lot of passes and threw two touchdowns. Most importantly, he kept the ball out of harm's way. The Broncos couldn't do that, but the game ultimately did come down to a last-second drive.

The Broncos faced a fourth-and-five from a little past midfield. Instead of putting the ball into Russell Wilson's hands, head coach Nathaniel Hackett elected to put the ball into the feet of Brandon McManus.

His 64-yard try was no good, giving the Seahawks an improbable and emotional victory. Losses like this will hurt the Seahawks in a stacked division with three other playoff contenders.

