"Kicking the field goal wasn’t the wrong move, trading for you was the bad move" - NFL fans grill Russell Wilson for defending Broncos' decision to take 64-yard botched game-winning FG

The Denver Broncos fell to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night on Russell Wilson's return to the team that drafted him. He was traded to the Broncos this past offseason, and the Seahawks faithful gave him an unpleasant welcome when he returned.

The Broncos are expected to be playoff contenders, and the Seahawks are projected to be one of the worst teams in the league. At the end of the night, it certainly didn't look like that.

The Broncos offense struggled and trailed late in the fourth quarter with a chance to win the game. On fourth and five, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett elected to kick a 64-yard field goal to try and win the game rather than put things into his new quarterback's hands.

The decision backfired as the kick was no good, and the Broncos began the season with a losing record. After the game, the former Seahawk defended the decision to kick.

CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ



speaks on whether or not the Broncos should have taken the risk on a 64-yard field goal "I don't think it was the wrong decision." @DangeRussWilson speaks on whether or not the Broncos should have taken the risk on a 64-yard field goal "I don't think it was the wrong decision." @DangeRussWilson speaks on whether or not the Broncos should have taken the risk on a 64-yard field goal 👀 https://t.co/WI2bwN9fSA

The quarterback told reporters:

"We said, 'Where can you make it from tonight?' and he [Brandon McManus] said, '46 left hash.' I think we were on the 46 left hash. That was before the drive, and we got there. Unfortunately, it didn't go in... I believe in Coach Hackett, I believe in what we're doing."

NFL fans did not let up in blasting Wilson and the Broncos.

C Rob @RobCyd713 @BleacherReport @brgridiron



Mahomes

Brady

Lamar

Herbert

Rodgers

Allen



Not even considering coming out the game.



Hackett is only a head coach because his dad is Paul Hackett. @CBSSportsHQ Russ just should have called a timeout and said 🖕🏾u coach.MahomesBradyLamarHerbertRodgersAllenNot even considering coming out the game.Hackett is only a head coach because his dad is Paul Hackett. @BleacherReport @brgridiron @CBSSportsHQ Russ just should have called a timeout and said 🖕🏾u coach. MahomesBradyLamarHerbertRodgersAllenNot even considering coming out the game.Hackett is only a head coach because his dad is Paul Hackett.

ben_ken0bi @BenKen0bi @BleacherReport @brgridiron @CBSSportsHQ Well we need to do some reflection here. Maybe 40 yard left hash is more reasonable. @BleacherReport @brgridiron @CBSSportsHQ Well we need to do some reflection here. Maybe 40 yard left hash is more reasonable. https://t.co/grghu9HLaj

Jermaine @pettisvspaco @BleacherReport @brgridiron @CBSSportsHQ Of course. Just like he stood by Coach Carroll to pass on the one yard line with Beast Mode in the backfield in SB XLIX. Ain’t mad at him🤷🏿‍♂️ @BleacherReport @brgridiron @CBSSportsHQ Of course. Just like he stood by Coach Carroll to pass on the one yard line with Beast Mode in the backfield in SB XLIX. Ain’t mad at him🤷🏿‍♂️

zip file @whohasskyemail @BleacherReport @brgridiron



You can’t tell me the loss isn’t also on the guy making $245 million dollars who couldn’t put the ball in the end zone more times than Geno Smith @CBSSportsHQ Wilson had 1 touchdown and it was a gift from the bad Seahawks defendersYou can’t tell me the loss isn’t also on the guy making $245 million dollars who couldn’t put the ball in the end zone more times than Geno Smith @BleacherReport @brgridiron @CBSSportsHQ Wilson had 1 touchdown and it was a gift from the bad Seahawks defenders You can’t tell me the loss isn’t also on the guy making $245 million dollars who couldn’t put the ball in the end zone more times than Geno Smith

Dan I @ItsMe_R_D @BleacherReport @brgridiron @CBSSportsHQ Imagine ending that game the way it did… and having to go put your bright teal green tuxedo back on for post game interview…. Wild 🤣🤣 @BleacherReport @brgridiron @CBSSportsHQ Imagine ending that game the way it did… and having to go put your bright teal green tuxedo back on for post game interview…. Wild 🤣🤣

Nick @NativeChampAyee @BleacherReport @brgridiron @CBSSportsHQ Gets paid over 200 million just to go for a field goal lol @BleacherReport @brgridiron @CBSSportsHQ Gets paid over 200 million just to go for a field goal lol

J Mondo @Jmondo1017 @BleacherReport @brgridiron @CBSSportsHQ He bailed you out, Russ. Had you wanted the ball at the end of the game you would have had it. Franchise guys want the ball not some 64 yard miracle FG to win a game against a bad football team. @BleacherReport @brgridiron @CBSSportsHQ He bailed you out, Russ. Had you wanted the ball at the end of the game you would have had it. Franchise guys want the ball not some 64 yard miracle FG to win a game against a bad football team.

The Broncos will likely be in a fight to the bitter end in the stacked AFC West, so losses like this are hard to swallow.

Did the Denver Broncos make a mistake trading for Russell Wilson?

Wilson was arguably outplayed by Geno Smith, the quarterback that was his backup and injury replacement in Seattle last year. Smith looked efficient all night and threw two touchdowns to Wilson's one.

The Broncos saw firsthand that their highly touted and expensive new quarterback couldn't beat a supposedly poor roster led by his former backup.

Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks

Do they regret trading for him? No, certainly not after just one week. The Broncos were legitimately a quarterback away from being legitimate NFL contenders, as they have stars and quality players in almost all other position groups.

Even if they don't win this year, it's not necessarily all about this season, as Wilson was recently extended for several more years in Denver.

One week is nothing to overreact to, especially after a game that was likely very emotional for the quarterback.

