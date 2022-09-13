"Kicking the field goal wasn’t the wrong move, trading for you was the bad move" - NFL fans grill Russell Wilson for defending Broncos' decision to take 64-yard botched game-winning FG

The Denver Broncos fell to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night on Russell Wilson's return to the team that drafted him. He was traded to the Broncos this past offseason, and the Seahawks faithful gave him an unpleasant welcome when he returned.
The Broncos are expected to be playoff contenders, and the Seahawks are projected to be one of the worst teams in the league. At the end of the night, it certainly didn't look like that.
The Broncos offense struggled and trailed late in the fourth quarter with a chance to win the game. On fourth and five, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett elected to kick a 64-yard field goal to try and win the game rather than put things into his new quarterback's hands.
The decision backfired as the kick was no good, and the Broncos began the season with a losing record. After the game, the former Seahawk defended the decision to kick.
The quarterback told reporters:
"We said, 'Where can you make it from tonight?' and he [Brandon McManus] said, '46 left hash.' I think we were on the 46 left hash. That was before the drive, and we got there. Unfortunately, it didn't go in... I believe in Coach Hackett, I believe in what we're doing."
NFL fans did not let up in blasting Wilson and the Broncos.
The Broncos will likely be in a fight to the bitter end in the stacked AFC West, so losses like this are hard to swallow.
Did the Denver Broncos make a mistake trading for Russell Wilson?
Wilson was arguably outplayed by Geno Smith, the quarterback that was his backup and injury replacement in Seattle last year. Smith looked efficient all night and threw two touchdowns to Wilson's one.
The Broncos saw firsthand that their highly touted and expensive new quarterback couldn't beat a supposedly poor roster led by his former backup.
Do they regret trading for him? No, certainly not after just one week. The Broncos were legitimately a quarterback away from being legitimate NFL contenders, as they have stars and quality players in almost all other position groups.
Even if they don't win this year, it's not necessarily all about this season, as Wilson was recently extended for several more years in Denver.
One week is nothing to overreact to, especially after a game that was likely very emotional for the quarterback.