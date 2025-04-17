Emeka Egbuka Draft Rumors: Ohio State WR heads to NFC East to join forces with electric QB

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka declared for the 2025 NFL draft. Coming out of Steilacoom High School, he decided to commit to play for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Last season, Egbuka helped the program to its first national championship since 2014 while recording 1,011 yards and 10 TD receiving.

Draft experts and analysts project Emeka Egbuka as a late first-round to early second-round pick. In Dane Burgler's latest mock draft, the Ohio State WR was projected to become a part of this NFC East franchise. According to him, Egbuka will be drafted by the Washington Commanders with the 29th overall pick.

"It was hard to pass on Donovan Ezeiruaku, who would fill in the big need for the Commanders at pass rusher. But the idea of adding a polished receiver such as Egbuka would be an appealing option-and would move Washington one step closer to an all Ohio-State receiving depth chart," Burgler wrote.

The Commanders signed ex-49ers star Deebo Samuel this offseason to bolster their WR department. Thus, adding a young talent like Egbuka could further elevate the options for quarterback Jayden Daniels on the field.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport also has the Commanders eyeing an interest in Emeka Egbuka. He talked about how he would be a good addition to a WR room that already boasts ex-Ohio State stars like Noah Brown and Terry McLaurin.

"The Washington Commanders are fully in win-mode after making last year's NFC championship game, and the team already has a pair of former Buckeyes at the position in McLaurin and Noah Brown. Egbuka would be a sizeable upgrade in the slot and would provide Jayden Daniels with a reliable target over the middle."

Last season, the Commanders finished second in the NFC East with a 12-5 record. They made it to the NFC Championship Game of the playoffs, where they unfortunately lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL analyst Trevor Sikkema links Emeka Egbuka with the Packers

Trevor Sikkema believes that the Ohio State RB could be drafted in the first round by the Green Bay Packers. They have the 23rd overall pick and could look to provide quarterback Jordan Love with a weapon like Egbuka.

"I'm up with the Green Bay Packers at No.23....I'm gonna take Emeka Egbuka here. I think their wide receiver room, it's bleak man. I mean, if you're looking at their WR room and hoping it's going to get any better than it even was last year when it was disappointing, I jus don't know what to tell you."

"I don't care that, oh, he's is not as big as Green Bay Packers wide receivers are. He's not as fast as they normally are. I don't even know if he hits the Brian Gutekunst treshold. I don't care. He's the best wide receiver there. He'd be the best wide receiver on this team."

The 2025 NFL draft takes place from April 24 to 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

