Emmanuel Acho claims Giants set Russell Wilson up "to fail" after disastrous loss to Commanders in Week 1 

Russell Wilson's performance in the New York Giants' 21-6 defeat to the Washington Commanders on Sunday was underwhelming. He completed just 17 of 37 passes for 168 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions, although he led the team in rushing with 44 yards.NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho discussed Wilson's performance on &quot;Speakeasy&quot; on Monday. Acho believes Wilson could not have succeeded with the Giants' offense, which allowed two sacks and numerous pressures. But regardless, his performance was disappointing.&quot;Russ was set up to fail,&quot; Acho said. &quot;But Russ failed, and you're not allowed to fail in this predicament because you have a backup quarterback. That's the first-round pick. And on average, first-round pick quarterbacks start by week three.&quot;&quot;You might expedite that average. So I get it, like, Rusty was set up to fail,&quot; Acho added. &quot;But I think he was 17 of 37. The offence looked completely anemic. There was no running game. That's fine, but you have to be better than that.&quot;However, with a first-round quarterback on the team, several questions are raised for the veteran quarterback if he isn't performing. Acho continued:&quot;So, if I'm the Giants, if I'm going to lose, let me lose with Jaxson Dart. Let me lose with a player that will at least be exciting. Let me lose with the player that's the future of my program.&quot;If I'm going to lose anyway, I don't want to lose with the 37 or 36-year-old Russell Wilson. Let me lose with somebody that can learn from the losses, not just somebody that will take losses. Set up to fail, yes, but he failed nonetheless.&quot;Post the matchup, several NFL analysts suggested that Wilson might have to do better if he doesn't want rookie Jaxson Dart to replace him.Giants HC Brian Daboll noncommittal on Russell Wilson’s future after Week 1 lossNew York Giants coach Brian Daboll remained noncommittal about Russell Wilson’s future after a disastrous Week 1 loss.“We’re gonna get home, look at our game. Collectively we’ve all got to do better,” Daboll said, while refusing to confirm Wilson would start in Week 2. “We’re just right here, after the game, I’ve got confidence in Russell. We’ve got to do a better job all the way around. We’ll get focused and ready to go on Dallas.“This game isn’t on Russell Wilson. It’s not on Russell Wilson. I want to make that clear.”The Giants continue to face pressure as their offense continues to struggle.