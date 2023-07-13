Eric Sollenberger, popularly known as PFT Commenter, is shocked by ChiefsAholic’s criminal activities.

The die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan – real name Xavier Michael Babudar – was a staple attraction during the team’s games due to his wolf outfit.

However, his gimmick helped conceal a darker side of his identity. But after being on the loose for months, the authorities finally caught Babudar.

Sollenberger mentioned in a recent episode of Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take:

“ChiefsAholic got arrested. The law caught up to him, and he was put in cuffs, and some more details came out about ChiefsAholic’s crime spree.”

“He had an ironclad, foolproof method of laundering his money, which was he would take his cash to a casino, exchange it for chips, play like one hand of blackjack, and then turn his chips back in. They put all that together, so he's busted by the feds big time. Probably going to go to prison for a while.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Kansas City office tweeted:

“#BREAKING – Xaviar Babudar, “ChiefsAholic” was arrested on Friday and has been charged in federal court, thanks to an #FBI Kansas City investigation. Babudar has been charged with bank theft & transporting stolen property across state lines.”

Babudar was arrested on July 7 thanks to the efforts of FBI Sacramento, the Placer County Sheriff’s office, and Lincoln City police.

He was initially arrested on December 2022 after he got allegedly involved in an armed robbery at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma. Two days later, his absence during the Chiefs’ game against the Houston Texans alarmed some fans, especially those who follow him on Twitter.

Xavier Michael Babudar's (ChiefsAholic) mugshot after getting arrested on December 2022 for allegedly robbing a Tulsa Teacher’s Credit Union in Oklahoma. (Image credit: Tulsa County Sheriff)

Babudar was granted temporary release after posting an $80,000 bond. In return, he had to wear a monitored ankle bracelet and stay in Tulsa County until he got a verdict.

However, his case manager received a notification last March that his bracelet had been tampered with and potentially taken off. They found the strap the following day, but Babudar was nowhere in sight.

ChiefsAholic allegedly conducted a string of robberies

Meanwhile, Eric Sollenberger narrated the extent of ChiefsAholic’s wrongdoing:

“Apparently, it wasn't just him robbing one bank in Oklahoma. Apparently, this dude went around the country kind of as we suspected to every like road Chiefs game robbing banks.”

In connection with PFT Commenters’ take, FBI Kansas City also tweeted:

“According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, Babudar purchased and redeemed more than $1 million in chips from various casinos in Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois between April and December 2022.”

Investigators also revisited unsolved bank robberies in those states during that time frame. Upon further review, his cell phone was found to be in the location of bank robberies in Nebraska, Iowa, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.

He also stole $70,000 from a bank in Clive, Iowa, on March 2, 2022, and transported the money to Missouri.

ChiefsAholic had a court appearance last July 10 at the U.S. District Court in Sacramento, California. A federal grand jury will determine his indictment and any additional charges.

