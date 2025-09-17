Eric Stonestreet claims Sofia Vergara dated a Chiefs icon before alleged romance with Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara reportedly enjoyed a dinner date together a few months ago. While there hasn't been any confirmation regarding their actual relationship status, Brady wasn't the only NFL player Vergara has been romantically connected with.

Eric Stonestreet, Vergara's close friend and “Modern Family” co-star, claimed that she dated retired Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Tony Gonzalez. While Stonestreet didn't know about Vergara's romance with the Patriots legend, he shared multiple details about her relationship with Gonzalez.

"Well, really? I mean, I can find out, I guess," Gonzalez said [Timestamp: 49:26]. "I don’t know. You know, she dated Tony Gonzalez years ago. That’s a great story. So when we first started hanging out, she's getting to know me, and I’m wearing a lot of Chiefs stuff. She goes, ‘Eric, are you a Kansas fan?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ [She said], ‘I used to date a Chief.’"

Stonestreet explained how he had no idea who Vergara was when she dated the ex-Chiefs tight end. Thus, it was hard to connect the dots of their relationship timeline. Concluding his statement, the "Domino Masters" star said:

"And I’m like, who? She’s like Tony Gonzalez, dummy.’ I had no idea. I didn’t know who Sofia Vergara was when Tony Gonzalez was a Chief. I didn’t know that. But yeah, she used to date Tony Gonzalez way back."

When it comes to Tom Brady's alleged romance with Sofia Vergara, there were previously speculations around the Patriots Hall of Famer having an issue with the six-year age gap between them. However, a report dismissed those speculations, claiming that Brady has no issues with the age gap.

Bill Simmons commented on Tom Brady's alleged relationship with Sophia Vergara

Bill Simmons believed that Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara have been enjoying the early stages of their relationship. According to him, there hasn't been any seriousness towards the engagement decision. Simmons said:

"I think she seems very charming. I don't think it's worked. I don't think they're getting engaged. I think they're in the early stages. I'm interested to see how involved Brady is because I think Brady's done a good job of the perception."

The retired quarterback was publicly seen with Sofia Vergara for the first time in July. The two were spotted attending the launch event of the Luminara superyacht.

