ESPN Analyst Mina Kimes reveals pregnancy in stunning fashion at ESPY Awards 2023

Mina Kimes wears many hats: writer, host, wife, and NFL analyst.

Now, she can add “mom” to her designations after revealing her pregnancy via Twitter.

She tweeted a photo while holding her baby bump during the 2023 ESPY Awards red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

The NFL Live mainstay captioned the tweet:

“At the espys, brought a date 💕”

It’s her first child with Nick Sylvester. The child’s gender isn’t known yet.

Mina Kimes’ ESPN colleagues are ecstatic about the news. Sarah Spain commented:

“Now that’s how you do a baby announcement! ❤️👶🏼”

Fellow ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky said:

“So happy for Mk man”

Marcus Spears reacted:

“I’m gonna be an uncle again y’all ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congrats Sistah”

Finally, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter went for a witty take by saying:

“Developing story:”

Mina Kimes joined ESPN in 2014 after writing an article about her bond with her father over the Seattle Seahawks. The Yale graduate has also appeared in Around the Horn, Pardon the Interruption, Highly Questionable, and First Take.

She also hosted ESPN Daily until July 2020, overlapping her role at NFL Live for a month. Kimes also became a color commentator for the Los Angeles Rams preseason games and co-host of The Ringers’ Big Little Live.

What is Mina Kimes’ husband’s profession?

Nick Sylvester is involved in the music industry. He co-founded the alternative music label Godmode, which has released records of Christian Leave, Channel Tres, Yaeji, and JPEGMafia, among others.

However, he announced via an Instagram post last April that he has left Godmode in 2022. He also revealed his new music company, smartdumb, in the same update, which reads:

“Last year, I left Godmode to start a new music company called smartdumb. 'smartdumb' is music that starts with a question mark and ends with an exclamation point. I am interested in music that makes you say ‘what?’ then ‘wow.’”

“It’s a working mantra, not an aesthetic – a reminder that our souls are often a few steps ahead of our senses. On the label side, I doubt we will always hit the mark. Some things will be a little too what, or not enough wow. But I didn't move west to do things I already knew were working.”

Mina Kimes and Nick Sylvester first met in 2012. While the details of their encounter were not made public, Kimes posted her first Instagram photo with Sylvester on June 2012. They married on September 20, 2015, at Material Culture in Philadelphia in front of close friends and family members.

Though they are public figures, they have kept details of their marriage mostly private, save for some social media posts.

