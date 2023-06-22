Adam Schefter explains why Trey Lance might be the most unique prospect in NFL history courtesy of Covid-19

Trey Lance's NFL career hasn't exactly gone according to plan. Despite getting drafted third in the first round in 2021, he has almost remained unknown. Jimmy Garoppolo, injuries and COVID-19 can all be credited for giving him the most bizarre introductory career arc in NFL history.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Adam Schefter explained why he's not writing off the quarterback just yet:

"Just because they don't pan out early in their career, doesn't mean that they're not going to pan out later. Different players have different growth cycles, especially a guy like Trey Lance, who played so little college football who sat out during the COVID years, his growth cycle is different than maybe any player we've had because of the lack of experience."

How much has Trey Lance played since Covid-19 started?

No. 5 at Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

Starting in 2018, the quarterback's career was marred by absence, much of which wasn't his fault. The only year he started a normal number of games during his college career was in 2019, when he played in 16 games. In the other two years of his career, he played a total of three combined games.

However, the reason he was drafted as high as he was could easily be the number of touchdowns and more specifically, the number of interceptions he threw in 2019. In total, he threw for 28 touchdowns and didn't throw a single interception. In other words, in the entire season, he didn't throw a single pass that was caught by the other team.

Brock Purdy if he's healthy is the number one and my guess going into camp is that Sam Darnold has the edge to be number two"



@AdamSchefter #PMSLive "There was no trade market for Trey Lance and the 49ers didn't have any trade talks with teams..Brock Purdy if he's healthy is the number one and my guess going into camp is that Sam Darnold has the edge to be number two" "There was no trade market for Trey Lance and the 49ers didn't have any trade talks with teams..Brock Purdy if he's healthy is the number one and my guess going into camp is that Sam Darnold has the edge to be number two"@AdamSchefter #PMSLive https://t.co/pIjNIx3RiF

Then, in the NFL, most expected Lance to fully take over at some point in his rookie season at the earliest but no later than the start of his second year. While he did take over in 2022, he didn't stick around for long, starting just two games before succumbing to a season-ending injury. Now, heading into his third season, the quarterback will be facing two quarterbacks for starting honors.

Who does Trey Lance need to beat to start in 2023?

No. 5 at San Francisco 49ers v Chicago Bears

Lance will be facing Sam Darnold to slot in as the backup quarterback. Considering Brock Purdy's far from guaranteed availability, winning the backup job might be his last window to slide into a starting role for the team. As a first-round pick, 2023 serves as a make-or-break moment for the quarterback and with his back against the wall, he'll need to make some of his own magic.

Jordan Loupe @CantALoupe_FF This type of athleticism and ability to extend the play is why Trey Lance's ceiling will always be higher than a guy like Brock Purdy.



This type of athleticism and ability to extend the play is why Trey Lance's ceiling will always be higher than a guy like Brock Purdy. https://t.co/acNpkaDEiM

