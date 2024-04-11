Former NFL running back and controversial figure O.J. Simpson was pronounced dead following his battle with cancer.

He died on Wednesday, April 11, in Las Vegas at the age of 76, his family confirmed.

While Simpson was one of the best RBs the game has ever seen, he was a controversial figure following his murder trial in the 90's. Two years after he and his wife, Nicole Brown divorced, she and a friend were found stabbed to death outside her Brentwood home. After a lengthy, controversial trial, Simpson was acquitted of the charges.

Upon hearing the news, ESPN's Jeremy Schapp responded, showing no remorse.

"I was there in Chicago at the O'Hare Plaza Hotel, which is where he stayed when this was going on. And I believe it was Detective Sergeant Bert Looper who was running the investigation at that point in Chicago."

"And I remember standing in the fields around the O'Hare Plaza Hotel as the police were searching for the murder weapon. And what that moment was like, you know, that OJ Simpson, in a moment, had gone from being this hero -- and he was a hero -- to a murder suspects."

"It was unlike anything else, you know, that I've experienced in my lifetime. That America's witnessed really in the last half century. And I think we have to keep in perspective here. Yes, he was acquitted."

"But anyone who was seriously looked at the evidence, anyone who saw it as read Will Edelman's you know, brilliant film for ESPN. About OJ Simpson would have to come to the conclusion that he was a murderer. And in so am I filled with sorrow today? I'm not."

OJ Simpson’s NFL achievements in review

On the field, O.J. Simpson was one of the best RBs.

He ran for 11,236 yards, 61 touchdowns, 2,142 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns. He was named the NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 1973. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and five-time First-Team All-Pro. He led the league in rushing yards four times and in rushing touchdowns twice. He became the first RB in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season.

Simpson also had his No. 32 retired by USC. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and the NFL Hal of Fame in 1985.

What kind of cancer did OJ Simpson have?

O.J. Simpson's family confirmed he died from cancer today. The former star RB had prostate cancer.

The cancer begins in in the gland cells of the prostate, which is only found in males. It begins when cells in the gland start growing out of control.

