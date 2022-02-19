"Big bro, we need you" - Mike Evans reveals conversation with Antonio Brown during WR's infamous walkout

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Mike Evans revealed that he had a conversation with Antonio Brown before he walked out on his team during the third quarter of their Week 17 game.

After Antonio Brown walked out during the Bucs game against the New York Jets, he said the reason was that the Bucs had made him play with an injury. Before Brown left the game, several of his teammates tried to talk him out of it. Mike Evans was one of those people. He is now discussing what happened during the incident.

According to Evans, he tried to talk to Antonio Brown, but the star wideout wasn't having it. Evans said this about Antonio Brown in a story from the New York Post :

“What I remember is we were trying to get him to come back in the game,” he said. “He was saying he wanted the rock. And I mean, rightfully so. We should get him the rock. I mean, he’s an unbelievable player. But like, 'Yo, come in the game, AB.' So we’re asking him to come in the game. We’re on offense. And I’m like, ‘AB, big bro, come on. Let’s go in the game.' They’re calling for us, because me and him are both on the pitch count. Because we’re both coming back from injury. And so I’m trying to get him to come in the game. And he doesn’t come.

Evans was still trying to get Brown to get back into the game, but by then, it was too late.

“So I go back on the drive. I do my two plays. I come out. And then I see [Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians] still trying to get him to come in the game. And they had like a falling out somehow. AB goes off. And he’s about to take his pads off. I’m trying to grab his pads and tell him like, ‘Yo, big bro’. Because me and him have a relationship.”

The incident caused Brown and the Bucs to part ways then and there, which led to a nasty break-up between the two parties.

Antonio Brown's been quiet as of late

When this all began, Antonio Brown was quite vocal about the entire incident, telling anyone who would listen his version of how it went down between him and the team, but now he has been quiet.

Mike Evans wasn't the only person trying to get Antonio Brown back on track. It started with his former quarterback Tom Brady , who had Brown stay at his house and has supported Brown getting back on track.

But after all that had taken place, Antonio Brown basically turned his back on Brady and criticized him heavily after his departure from the team.

Now it seems that Evans is backing the team's story that Brown wasn't really upset about an injury; instead, he is saying that Brown actually upset about not getting the ball as much as he wanted.

As this story continues to play out in the media, it will be interesting to see what the outcome will be.

