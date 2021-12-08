"I have been running from it for a long time" - Vikings' Everson Griffen comes out as bipolar in recent Instagram post

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has disclosed that he is dealing with bipolar disorder. Griffen made the announcement on his Instagram account. The statement came after the Vikings placed Griffen on reserve following an incident last month when police and first responders took him to a mental health facility after they responded to his home in Minnetrista, MN.

Everson Griffen’s Instagram post was the first statement from the defensive end since the incident. In the post, he revealed his condition and assured everyone he is working to better his mental health.

“It’s true I am bipolar. I will embrace it and I will be an advocate for mental health. I been running from it a long time. I’m not ashamed of it anymore,” Griffen wrote.

Griffen went on to thank everyone for the outpouring of support:

“I love my family and I miss my friends. Thank you for all the love and support, but most of all thank you for all the prayers.”

In late November, local police conducted a well-being check on Everson Griffen after he posted a troubling video on his Instagram account. In the video, he was seen holding a gun and saying that someone in the house was trying to kill him. First responders were able to eventually convince Griffen to leave his home. An ambulance then took him to a mental health facility. Investigators reported that they believed Everson Griffen was alone at the time the video was taken, stating that they were “unable to locate an intruder.”

Everson Griffen is in his second stint with the Minnesota Vikings after playing for the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions. The Vikings selected him in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. The 11-year NFL veteran took a leave of absence from the Vikings in 2018 when he stated that he needed to focus on resolving some of his personal issues.

Also Read Article Continues below

Stories of NFL players’ mental health and well-being have been in the headlines this season. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley recently took a leave of absence from the team to focus on his mental health. Other sports have also been in the news for athletes dealing with mental health issues, including Simon Biles of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team and Naomi Osaka, the star tennis player from Japan.

Edited by Piyush Bisht