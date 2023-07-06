Is Josh Allen's drama with Stefon Diggs feud still ongoing? The former says it has been resolved, but an ex-teammate claims otherwise.

Former running back LeSean McCoy, who was Allen's Buffalo Bills teammate in 2018, appeared on FS1's SPEAK on Wednesday to address the situation between the quarterback and his primary passing target. He said:

"I won't say names, but there was some friction there... And they didn't have the handshakes that you see on TV that they normally do... Didn't even speak, it was more like a head nod. And I'm like 'Wow, that's alarming,' because you're like quarterback and wide receiver; that's like, the best connection in football... I'm like, 'Dang, really?'

The six-time Pro Bowler also gave a possible reason for Diggs' frustrations:

"Maybe this is just one little situation, then fast forward to OTAs and minicamp, Stefon goes there. And it's just real brief... but I learned that it's real. Now, I do think they have enough time to figure it out, but when Stefon talked about, 'Hey, look, (he) want(s) to be more involved in the offensive play calls', he wasn't happy, and he made that vocal... So there's some to it."

What did Josh Allen say about his situation with Stefon Diggs recently?

SPEAK's continued coverage of the dissent within the Buffalo Bills is sure to frustrate Josh Allen, who has previously insisted that he and Stefon Diggs are not inimical to each other. Speaking to Taylor Lewan and Will Compton on Bussin' with the Boys on Tuesday, he said:

"Yeah, I love (Diggs). He's my guy... The media has blown this far out of proportion, right? Like we are in rookie or minicamp. we're not playing a game for four months. He doesn't show up one day; he's still there. Coach asked him to go home; we were in talks and discussions trying to resolve some things and it wasn't anything major. And (the) media blew it up.

He also implored the media to forget about the incident as if nothing had happened:

"They're still talking about it, like, let it go, let it go. There's no reason to continue talking about it. He's on the field with us the next day, you know... It was not a big deal."

