Ex-Broncos champ snubs Jalen Hurts out of top 5 QBs despite Super Bowl MVP win

Former Denver Broncos standout Mark Schlereth sparked debate this week when he unveiled his rankings of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. He noticeably left out Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts.
Schlereth, who claimed three Super Bowl titles during his playing days, instead named veteran Matthew Stafford as his fifth pick.
Appearing on ESPN’s "Breakfast Ball" on Wednesday, Schlereth said that his evaluation prioritized quarterbacks capable of consistently winning from the pocket.
That criterion, he said, weighed heavily in his decision to put Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow in the top spot ahead of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Stafford.
"My number one guy at quarterback in the NFL, Joe burrow. I just think that Joe burrow is an absolute freak show," Schlereth said.
Hurts' exclusion is striking, given his record-breaking performances and championship performance. Jalen Hurts has already led Philadelphia to two Super Bowl appearances while claiming a Super Bowl MVP award in the process.
In the last season, he posted a career-best 68.7% completion rate and a passer rating above 100, while throwing only five interceptions and accounting for over 30 touchdowns.
Jalen Hurts' AFC dominance contradicts Schlereth's evaluation criteria
One of Jalen Hurts’ more remarkable achievements has been his success against top-tier AFC teams. Over the last three regular seasons, he has lost just once to opponents from that conference. He maintained a 14–1 record. His lone defeat in that stretch came in 2023 against the New York Jets.
Hurts’ two Super Bowl encounters with the Kansas City team saw Hurts perform at his best, totaling over 500 passing yards and seven overall touchdowns
Despite these credentials, some analysts remain hesitant to place Hurts among the league’s truly elite passers. In separate discussions, FS1 commentator Chris Broussard recently argued in favor of Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels as a top-five option. He cited the rookie’s impressive debut season.
Meanwhile, Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon listed Hurts among MVP hopefuls but questioned whether Philadelphia’s overall roster strength overshadowed Hurts’ contributions.
Philadelphia will soon have a chance to reinforce Jalen Hurts’ standing when the team opens the 2025 season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sep. 4.
