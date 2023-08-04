Johnny Manziel's NFL career didn't quite take off as expected, but the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner was a bonafide legend in college football.

It's always difficult making the transition to the big time. Manziel certainly had a rough time dealing with it.

In a Netflix documentary titled 'Untold: Johnny Football,' Manziel had the opportunity to tell his side of the tale, recalling what it was like to deal with the consequences of being in the spotlight 24/7.

Disclaimer: The following story addresses suicide and mental health issues. The story may be emotionally upsetting to readers.

Discussions around his Browns chapter were inevitable, but Manziel also recounted a stunning story in the trailer.

Johnny Manziel recounts considering ending his life after $5,000,000 bender

Per The Athletic, Manziel admitted to being diagnosed with bipolar disorder after being cut by Cleveland in March 2016.

“I got diagnosed as bipolar and I felt like it was the same as being called an alcoholic or a drug addict," Johnny Manziel said in the documentary.

The former Heisman winner added that he refused to enter rehab twice before going on a "$5 million bender".

“I had planned to do everything I wanted to do at that point in my life, spend as much money as I possibly could and then my plan was to take my life,” Manziel says in the documentary, per The Athletic.

He then goes on to add that he purchased a gun with the intention of pulling the trigger on himself. Stunningly, Manziel said he did go on to pull the trigger, but the gun malfunctioned.

“Still to this day, don’t know what happened. But the gun just clicked on me."

Where is Johnny Manziel now?

Manziel last played an NFL game in 2015, but he has since come to terms with his short-lived career in the league.

Since then, he has been under center in the Canadian Football League with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes.

He later signed an agreement with the Memphis Express in the Alliance of American Football in 2019.

For the past couple of years, he has been featuring in the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) for the Zappers, though there has not been any word on if he will suit up for the team this year.

The Zappers won the FCF last year, though Manziel did not oversee that crowning achievement. He reportedly leaned towards a mentor role towards the end, with ex-Clemson QB Kelly Bryant taking his place under center instead.