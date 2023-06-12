Former NFL quarterback and 7x Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is clearly enjoying his retirement. For most, the first few months once the season is over is for relaxation and not many do much.

But not Brady. He has been anywhere and everything since leaving the NFL. He has been spotted at the French Open where Novak Djokovic won his 23rd Grand Slam and then the quarterback was spotted on his $300m yacht with YouTube sensation Mr.Beast.

Former Indianapolis Colts star Darius Butler, who was a guest on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, was in shock at how much Brady is fitting into his days during retirement.

Butler said:

“Brady’s got a lot of free time right now. He’s used to being in full go mode at this point in the year, but now I’m sure he is probably looking around thinking what do I do with myself? On a yacht, Brady hitting the drone out of the air, I am interested in how many takes it took, but impressive content. Shoutout to Brady for being everywhere, doing everything. I mean did we not expect him to be the goat of retirement as well, so I’m sure he’s just getting started.”

Tom Brady enjoying retirement before Fox gig starts in 2024

Brady is expected to start his 10-year, $375 million Fox Sports contract at the start of the 2024 NFL season. Entering the commentary booth, Tom Brady will not have much time during the season for family, much like his playing career.

We imagine that is why he is so busy right now. Being in France, then on his yacht with Mr.Beast and not to mention all his other businesses that require his time and effort.

There is the TB12 method, his clothing line BradyBrand, his NFT company Autograph and anything else he has his hands on.

Tom Brady was known for being a tireless worker during his playing career and now in his retirement, it appears that he is "working hard" at trying to fit in as many things as possible before his Fox Sports gig begins.

Brady is clearly enjoying his retirement and no one can say he doesn't deserve to let his hair down a little.

