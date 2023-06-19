Last month, reports emerged that NFL Hall of Famer and popular analyst Shannon Sharpe was exiting Fox Sports' Undisputed, the debate show that he co-hosted with veteran analyst Skip Bayless. The duo had a successful seven-year run before Sharpe's abrupt departure earlier this month.

Sharpe reportedly reached an agreement with Fox Sports to buy out the remainder of his contract, indicating that his decision to leave wasn't over a monetary dispute with the network.

On the June 13, Sharpe officially bid adieu to Undisputed:

On the June 13, Sharpe officially bid adieu to Undisputed

He shared his gratitude for Bayless, saying:

"The opportunity you gave me to become what I became, I'm forever indebted to you. I'll never forget what you did for me. You've helped me grow more than you ever know. ... All I ask is when you lay your head on that pillow at night, know I gave you everything I had."

While Sharpe had nothing but nice things to say about his co-host, rumors have swirled that friction between the duo caused the Hall of Famer to exit the show. Former Dallas Cowboys star Marcellus Wiley added more fuel to the fire with his insight into Sharpe's unceremonious exit from the show.

Skip Bayless' ego caused Shannon Sharpe's exit from Undisputed

Shannon Sharpe's popularity caused rift with Skip Bayless, claims Marcellus Wiley

On Never Shut Up, Marcellus Wiley's YouTube show, the former NFL star explained that Skip Bayless was uncomfortable with Shannon Sharpe's popularity. He claimed:

“Skip Bayless runs that show. Not only does Skip Bayless make the most money over there, but he has the most power in terms of how he runs his show. So here's the problem. Skip is here, Shannon started here and used the relationship with Skip Bayless to get there. Shannon is starting to get way more popular…

"Even when you surpass Skip Bayless, you still have to be under him in terms of this show. They're not talking like friends. They're not even talking like friends that are beefing, they're talking like strangers.”

Neither Shannon Sharpe nor Skip Bayless have cleared the air on the Hall of Famer's untimely exit from the highly successful show. Fox Sports is yet to announce a replacement for Sharpe. However, reports suggest that former Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy is set to sit across Bayless on the popular debate show.

There's no official word on when the show will return, and with the NFL and NBA in their offseason, Fox Sports will be in no rush to resume the show without a proper replacement.

