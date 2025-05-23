"This isn't a talent thing" - Ex-Cowboys OL jokes about downgrading Caleb Williams' Madden rating

Caleb Williams is widely projected to have a breakout 2025 season under new head coach Ben Johnson, who is generally considered one of the most innovative offensive playcallers in the league today. However, Ross Tucker is one of a select group of people who have reservations about this notion.

Speaking on 670 The Score's Molly and Haugh Show on Friday, the former offensive lineman and current analyst, who played part of the 2002 season with the Dallas Cowboys, said:

"I have major concerns about Caleb Williams. It feels to me like more often than not, he does the wrong thing. This isn't a talent thing."

He even joked about whether Electronic Arts had to reduce his Madden rating by 30 points (it currently sits at 62):

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly defended him amidst the criticism, resharing a previous post wherein he had called Williams a bust before the 2024 draft:

Another member of the doubters' camp was Boomer Esiason, who called the young quarterback "entitled" on WFAN and issued this warning:

“Keep your mouth shut. You’re going into the greatest league that there’s ever been for the sport we all love. You’re going to have a chance one day to make $500 million because guys like me and guys before me all went on strike, so you could actually make more money.”

He would be backed up by fellow former MVP Cam Newton, who said on 4th-&-1:

"Nobody really cares when you were drafted. Nobody cares about your backstory in college. Who you dating? Don't nobody care about that."

Caleb Williams defended amidst recent criticism

Fortunately for Caleb Williams, at least one person has come to his defense - Chris Kwiecinski, columnist for Fox's Chicago affiliate WFLD. According to him, the former no. 1 overall pick was right in doubting that he would succeed under the conservative Matt Eberflus regime and thus did not deserve the criticism - "haboob", in his words - being thrown his way:

"For those like Esiason, who are placing entitlement at Williams’ feet and telling him to work hard, it was clear Williams wants to put in the necessary work. The former staff just didn’t oblige... It should fall on the Bears’ shoulders to rectify the idea that Chicago is 'where quarterbacks go to die.'"

The Bears begin their season on September 8 against the Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff is at 8:15 pm ET/7:15 pm CT on ESPN/ABC.

