NBA star and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has recently been suspended 25 games by the NBA for waving a gun on IG Live, and former Dallas Cowboys WR Dez Bryant commented on the matter.

Morant was seen flashing a gun on IG Live last month for a second time this year, and Adam Silver and the NBA suspended him for the first 25 games of the 2023-2024 season.

Many expected a much harsher penalty, given Morant was seen with guns on IG on two separate occasions within months. The first time Morant was hit with just an eight-game penalty, and even then some thought that was a light punishment.

Morant has yet to be arrested, or cut from his major Nike deal. Meanwhile, the company cut ties with NBA star Kyrie Irving after he posted a Twitter link of anti-semitic messages in October while refusing to apologize for his actions.

Bryant thinks that Morant has a more valuable name and image than Irving, so he believes the company didn't drop him after two gun charges:

"You’ll get paid if you don’t understand morals and integrity… some don’t mind being under control as long as it’s money involved… Kyrie is a real leader some one Ja who could look up to because athletes need it.

"But the bottom line comes down to money and who they consider valuable. Nike don’t give a damn about the Gun being on live and ja having an altercation with a kid.. it’s the cult Ja have that bring value to Nike."

Ja Morant's legal issues and controversies

In September of last year, Ja Morant was accused of beating up a 17-year-old boy. The incident reportedly happened last July after the 17-year-old and Morant played basketball at Morant's. After some arguing, the victim accidentally hit Morant, which caused Morant to retaliate and knock him to the ground.

He reportedly threatened the boy with a gun after the incident and then the Glendale Police Department started investigating Morant after he flashed a gun on Instagram Live on March 6. Two days later, the PD announced no charges would be made as they were unable to determine that probable cause existed.

As a result of his gun possession act on Instagram on May 13, the NBA suspended Morant 25 games.

Ja Morant has definitely been under the spotlight lately and not for good reasons. Maybe this will be the last time he commits a foolish act where he gets himself in trouble with carrying weapons.

