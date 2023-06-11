“Bill Belichick robbed me” - Ex-Cowboys WR Dez Bryant has major admission on Patriots HC

Ever since he left the NFL after the 2020 season, Dez Bryant has been very active on Twitter, sharing his thoughts on his career and current league affairs. And recently, he made a bold statement there.

On Saturday, during a Madden NFL 24 giveaway, a user by the name @DONTGETNOLIKES told the former Dallas Cowboy:

Definitely one of my favorite college receivers ever. Oklahoma State had some good ones to. Not many made a big impact in the NFL like you did though. Die hard Eagles fan but you was one of my favorite receivers 😂wished you got drafted by Baltimore instead of the Cowboys

Bryant responded:

Bill Belichick robbed me from some super bowls😂

What has Dez Bryant recently said about the Dallas Cowboys on Twitter?

Despite being out of football for three years now, Bryant still keeps himself updated on his old team. Last week, he proposed that the Cowboys trade for Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who is on the last year of his contract:

"Cowboys get Derrick Henry with the supporting cast they have… Prescott Pollard Lamb Cooks Gallup and sprinkle in Turpin/Vaughn. Derrick Henry will bring the perfect balanced to execute all of the fire power the cowboys have… that’s a tough offense with a tough defense."

And according to him, Henry will not have to wear himself out further with the Cowboys:

"Explosive Strength Balance and Speed. Reminder.. Derrick Henry carried the load in Tennessee his whole entire career.. he don’t have to do that in Dallas. I like the idea of this Yr cowboy team."

He also livestreamed himself with recent free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins, leading to speculation of a recruiting pitch:

An overview of Dez Bryant's NFL career

After three seasons at Oklahoma, Bryant was selected 24th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in 2010. As a rookie, he was mainly used as a returner, but did have six receiving touchdowns.

He finally entered the starting lineup in 2011 after the departure of Roy Williams, improving to almost 1,000 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches. The following year, he breached 1,000 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns for the first time as a pro.

Bryant's best performance came in 2014, when he caught a season-high 16 touchdowns and returned the Cowboys to the playoffs for the first time in five seasons. However, the Cowboys were eliminated in the Divisional Round against the Green Bay Packers after officials overturned a catch Bryant had made late in the fourth quarter. The NFL changed its rules on catches the following season.

An injury sidelined Bryant for the second half of 2015, and two seasons later he was released. He joined the New Orleans Saints afterwards, but tore his Achilles tendon and ultimately did not play a single game. He last appeared on the field in 2020 for the Ravens.

