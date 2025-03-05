Shedeur Sanders may be one of the most polarizing quarterback prospects in NFL history. On one hand, he has the talent(134 passing TDs at Jacksonville State and Colorado) and marketability to, in his own words, "transform" a franchise.

Ad

But on the other, he is purportedly said to have a condescending attitude that has alienated teams looking for grit in their quarterback. Former Philadelphia Eagles scout John Middlekauff subscribes to this notion, doubting his personality and leadership abilities, especially when compared to some of the league's elites, on Tuesday's episode of his 3 & Out podcast (diatribe starts at 3:08):

"Patrick Mahomes is like the heartbeat of their city. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson resurrected those franchises... The weight of the world is on their shoulders. Shedeur, you're just trying to get drafted. You're not even considered the number one quarterback. I think you go in there really cocky, like Deion could do that."(4:38 onwards)

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He continued by warning Sanders to be very humble and respectful during team meetings:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I'm sorry, like you gotta kind of kiss the ass of these guys. Why wouldn't you want to? ...You know what they say, this (expletive) league will humble everybody. I don't care who you are."

Ad

Speaking of ex-Eagles, former linebacker Emmanuel Acho positioned himself as a Sanders defender, making comparisons to when father Deion showed his confidence in the 1989 Draft on FS1's The Facility:

“Apple, tree. Who do you think raised Shedeur Sanders? So when Shedeur Sanders, I would suggest, comes off as confident, comes off as secure, comes off as knowing who he is, you 'insecure' dictate his security to something that's an issue."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Insider gives further details on continuing collapse of Shedeur Sanders' draft stock

The continuing pre-draft denigration of Shedeur Sanders has not stopped with the anonymous quarterback coach who called him "brash" and "arrogant". Nor has it stopped with Todd McShay, who claimed that he alienated two teams during his combine interviews.

Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema disclosed on his podcast why he did not foresee him being the QB1:

Ad

"I could not find anybody that had Shedeur QB1. To me, it sure sounds like the way that people were talking about it was the gap between Cam [Ward] and Shedeur [Sanders] was bigger than the gap between Shedeur and whoever was next. Whether it was Will Howard, or Jalen Milroe, or Jaxson Dart."

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held from April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2025: Full list of players feat. potentially Tee Higgins