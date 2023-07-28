Ex-Giants player suggests Saquon Barkley to force trade to join Justin Fields in Chicago

Saquon Barkley's future with the New York Giants is settled...for now as the running back signed his franchise tag tender. But what happens after this year?

With the running back market being devalued, many wonder exactly where that will leave the likes of Barkley and Dallas Cowboys star Tony Pollard when they come off their tags next year.

For former New York Giants receiver Victor Cruz, if the Giants tag Barkley again next season, he thinks Saquon should force a trade to the Chicago Bears and play with Justin Fields.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cruz said on The Carton Show:

“But after this year, the Giants are going to franchise tag him again. It's going to be the same song. And so, he should go to Chicago where they got a young quarterback. They don't have to pay for a couple of years. They got D.J. Moore as a wide receiver. Insert Saquon Barkley at running back.

"The offensive line is redone. It's nice to adapt. It feels nice and cozy there. The defense is formidable. I'm telling him, after this year, I would request a trade to Chicago.”

That certainly is an interesting option Cruz is putting out there, and with Barkley already stating he didn't want to play under the franchise tag, and if he is tagged again, we will be right back to where we are now.

Will Giants and Saquon Barkley sort out long-term future?

Baltimore Ravens v New York Giants

That will ideally be the long-term goal, and for the Giants, they should know how crucial Barkley is to their team's success. Because he is a major worry for opposing defenses, having Barkley tied down to a long-term contract would be the ultimate team-lifting news.

But after this offseason, many are casting doubts on Saquon Barkley's future with the Giants. If they truly valued him, then surely a new deal would have been forthcoming.

Instead, he is now forced to play on the franchise tag with no career guarantees beyond the 2023 season.

Many feel like it won't matter if Barkley has a career-best season as the Giants will likely tag him again, which we can already see, will not end well at all.

Heading into the next offseason, getting Saquon Barkley signed to a long-term deal should be the No. 1 priority, and if it isn't, then the running back might be playing for a different team in 2024.