Former NFL punter turned TV personality, Pat McAfee is facing criticism over some recent comments he made on Twitter. This past weekend, Michigan State University released a rendering of their new uniforms that they will wear for certain games this season.

The 36-year-old joked that he believes Larry Nassar helped design the uniforms. That comment didn't sit well with many.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow @evanfoxy I think Nassar was in on the design team actually

"I think Nassar was in on the design team actually"

Nassar, the former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor, is currently in prison serving three life sentences. He was found guilty of sexual assault, tampering with evidence, and child pornography charges.

Former Detroit Lions offensive tackle Jon Jansen said on 97.1 The Ticket's Stoney & Jansen show that McAfee should be disciplined for his comments. Jansen believes that ESPN, who just signed him to a mega deal, should not take this situation lightly.

“I mean, this is unacceptable, especially at a time where those at ESPN have gone through ‘Hey, a lot of our friends, a lot of our acquaintances have lost their jobs’, and they’ve always handled themselves in a professional manner. A lot of them, not all of them, but a lot of them. Then they bring on Pat McAfee, and this is how now he is representing ESPN?

“It’s unacceptable that this would be used as comedy. A sexual deviant. And an abuser. A serial abuser. That you would use that as comedy in this day and age. Read the room, have a little bit of sympathy for those that were abused by the aforementioned Larry Nassar.”

While the comments have kicked up controversy, ESPN has not commented on the Tweet yet.

Pat McAfee issues apology for Larry Nassar Tweet

On Monday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the former NFL punter apologized for his comments over the weekend. He said that it was not intended to be hurtful towards anyone, especially those hurt by Larry Nassar.

The Tweet was meant to be a comedic response to a friend's post about the new Michigan State uniforms.

"There is an all-out onslaught against me right now for simply linking a terrible thing from a school to the most terrible thing from the school to a friend in a reply tweet, talking (expletive) to a friend. I do apologize if some people took that in a different way and then spun it in their own narrative to offend a bunch of other people and kind of did that whole thing."

McAfee noted that he addressed the situation on his show because of the cancel culture that was aimed towards him.

He finished by saying that some took his comments and twisted them to sound offensive when he was trying to make a joke.

