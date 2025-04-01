The NFL announced that it will expand the replay-assist system heading into the the 2025 NFL season. The owners voted on the measure during their annual meeting this week in Palm Beach, Florida.

Ad

It will allow calls such as tripping, horse-collar tackles, facemasks, hitting on a defenseless player and roughing the kicker/punter to be reviewable. Former Detroit Lions quarterback turned NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky expressed his excitement on X for the extension of the replay system.

"About time," Orlovsky tweeted on Tuesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, the one con to this measure is that the officials will have to throw a flag for it to be reviewed. If an NFL coach feels the flag is unwarranted, the penalty can be reviewed.

NFL owners approve new touchback rule

Among the proposals the league owners discussed on Tuesday were the new rules for a touchback. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported the change approved by the owners.

Ad

Pelissero shared on X that touchbacks will move to the 35-yard line from the 30-yard line. The league owners voted in favor of the change in hopes that kickers would refrain from kicking the ball out of the end zone.

"The key upshot here: Touchbacks will now come out to the 35 instead of the 30, which in theory will discourage teams from kicking so many balls out of the end zone and lead to more returns. With injury rates down on the dynamic kickoff, this was the next step," Pelissero tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Only 33% of kickoffs were returned for touchdowns in 2024, but with the five-yard change, some believe that 60% of kickoffs could be returned.

Another proposal the league owners discussed is the Eagles' infamous tush push. However, some are undecided as the play doesn't cause injury but is almost unstoppable.

The Detroit Lions' proposal to get rid of first downs on illegal contact and defensive holding penalties failed as the league owners were against the measure.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Jonathan Allen makes feelings known on leaving Vikings in $51,000,000 move to Commanders