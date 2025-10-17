  • home icon
  Ex-NFL bust QB slams celebration for Rashee Rice's return after "committing a felony and almost killing people"

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 17, 2025 02:45 GMT
Ex-NFL bust QB slams celebration for Rashee Rice
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is making a comeback after serving a six-game suspension following legal trouble. He shared a clip on social media showing off his training session and hyping up his comeback on the field.

However, former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf called out Rashee Rice for celebrating his return to the gridiron. He shared the wide receiver's clip on X and highlighted how he was suspended for criminal convictions.

"You'd think this fella was returning from an ACL or something not a suspension for committing a felony and almost killing people with his vehicle and then just up and leaving!! #Perspective," Leaf tweeted.
In March 2024, Rice was involved in a high-speed car accident in Dallas. He crashed his Lamborghini Urus into a wall, which caused a chain reaction involving four other vehicles.

In July, a Dallas County judge sentenced the Kansas City Chiefs WR to five years of probation and had him spend 30 days in jail. He also had to settle a $1 million lawsuit filed by two of the accident victims.

In August, the NFL decided to hand its own punishment to Rashee Rice. They initially planned to suspend the wide receiver for 10-plus games this season. However, they reached a six-game suspension settlement after Rice and the NFLPA decided to oppose the severity of the punishment.

So far in six games, Andy Reid and his team have secured a 3-3 campaign. Last week, they defeated the Detroit Lions at home with a 30-17 scoreline.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy shares his thoughts on Rashee Rice

During Wednesday's media availability, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy talked about Rashee Rice and his impact on the team.

He heaped praise on the wide receiver's development over the years ahead of his comeback in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"So, Rashee, his growth from rookie year to last year, unfortunately get hurt, to now this year, I think the word is just exciting, optimistic," Nagy said. "The kid has done so much on and off the field to better himself both as a person and a player, and I think you feel that and you see that with the love and the friendship that these guys have internally.
"You see that and you feel it. So, you know, I half get goosebumps just thinking about when he goes out there and what he does to this offense. And there's an excitement that you have. You got to remember now, he hasn't played for a little while. So there's a little bit of some realness to it too. But that's the beauty of what (GM) Brett Veach and Coach Reid have done with the depth that we have in this offense."
Apart from Rashee Rice, the Chiefs will also have rookie Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown on the WR depth chart for their game against the Raiders.

The game is scheduled to be played on Oct.19 at Arrowhead Stadium and will kick off at 1:00 pm ET.

