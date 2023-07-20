Ex-NFL HC advises Jerry Jones "to take a step back" from Cowboys GM role amidst Trevon Diggs' contract standoff

The Dallas Cowboys have had a surprisingly quiet offseason until now as contract talks between owner Jerry Jones and Trevon Diggs and Zack Martin are now playing out in the public eye.

With Diggs in the final year of his contract, the want to secure him to a long-term deal is front of mind or so was thought, as there has been no movement yet on an extension for the cornerback.

After former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant said on his "Personal Corner Spaces" that the Cowboys aren't being fair to Trevon Diggs in terms of contract talks, former NFL general manager Eric Mangini thinks it might be time for Jones to take a step back from the role.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Jerry's owned the team, and he's leaned into being the GM, and he's been very clear as to where final decisions are made and who controls the operation," Mangini said on "The Herd." "The struggle is that when a team underachieves, and the owner is the GM, the problem is always going to be the coach.

"At some point, you got to take a step back, and hopefully, he's got some people around him that will tell him the truth and tell him where some of his blind spots are. Although when you look at it over time – what's it been, 12 appearances in the last 27 seasons in the postseason and no trips the NFC championship game? – that's not great.”

Trevon Diggs just one of a host of Cowboys contracts needing to be done

Trevon Diggs

The Cowboys have several contracts that need to be sorted out, with Trevon Diggs high on the list. Others include Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb and as seen over the last few days, Zack Martin.

All are stars of the team and want to be paid as such, but that it isn't always able to happen.

For Dallas fans, they will be hoping that deals get sorted out for the players, but the last thing the Cowboys want is for contracts to become a distraction as they hunt for that elusive Super Bowl trophy.

MLFootball @_MLFootball



“He [Diggs] is not trying to knock them across the head ... I will say they [Cowboys] are not trying to be fair to him. I feel like what… pic.twitter.com/VjUZfEsbMf REPORT: The Dallas #Cowboys are “not trying to be fair” to star cornerback Trevon Diggs in contract talks, per former #NFL star Dez Bryant.“He [Diggs] is not trying to knock them across the head ... I will say they [Cowboys] are not trying to be fair to him. I feel like what… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Trevon Diggs' situation seems the most urgent, perhaps alongside Prescott, so he can ease his salary cap burden going forward, but Dallas will not want these contract situations to drag on much longer.

It is the franchise's best chance to win a Super Bowl this year, and it will not want contracts to derail the quest, which they could easily do.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence