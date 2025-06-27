Ex-NFL LB issues "big giant red flag" for Steelers over Aaron Rodgers living life on personal terms

This upcoming season might be Aaron Rodgers' final year playing in the NFL. The 4x NFL MVP opened up about his retirement plans on the Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, stating that after his one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he will hang up his cleats.

Aaron Rodgers also stated that after retirement, he's going to stay away from the spotlight and become more tight-lipped about his private life. The quarterback already went viral in the past few days because of his marriage to an unknown woman.

Now, Rodgers states that he will give up his celebrity status over retirement and live life as an ordinary man. However, former NFL star LaVar Arrington called out the 4x NFL MVP over these claims.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is a red flag," Arrington said. "It's a big giant red flag! Why is Pittsburgh doing this? Why are you all doing this? This man is living life. He's telling y'all, like just blatantly telling y'all, 'I'm living life the way I want to live life. I'm doing things the way I want to do things. I am on my own terms... and when you don't see me playing anymore, you won't see me at all...'"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Why are you bringing in this this guy to play for your team? I'm sorry... this is a horrible mistake. It's a bigger mistake by the day... I think it's a big mistake and it's going to end up a costly mistake. I don't see a magical carpet ride taking place and bringing Aaron Rodgers in to your team that is in need, they're in need of a real stable situation. They need to stabilize what they have going on there..."

Expand Tweet

Since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, the Steelers have been unlucky with their quarterback situation. Now, with Rodgers on the team, Mike Tomlin is hoping that he is the solution to their problems in the playoffs.

Mike Florio calls out Aaron Rodgers over claims of not wanting attention on the Pat McAfee show

Lavar Arrington is not the only one criticising the 4x NFL MVP over his comments on the Pat McAfee Show. Analyst Mike Florio also called out Rodgers publicly online.

In an article that he shared on Wednesday, Florio questioned why Rodgers appeared on the show if he criticized media attention and the paparazzi.

"Always be leery of people who voluntarily appear on a very public platform and declare, 'I don't want attention.' Florio wrote. "If Aaron Rodgers doesn't want attention, why is he doing Pat McAfee's show in June?"

"There was no reason for him to appear on Pat McAfee's show. But Rodgers nevertheless became the center of attention in order to again make the case that he doesn't want to be the center of attention."

Rodgers had a lot to prove this year. After a disappointing two-season stint with the Jets, he is now expected to help the Steelers to a Super Bowl appearance for the first time in over a decade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.