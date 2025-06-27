Ex-NFL QB lays down Jalen Hurts' “stake” in 2025 as Eagles QB chases Michael Jordan-level greatness

Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl title in February. The quarterback etched his name in history, winning MVP as he steered the Eagles to glory over the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. However, Hurts is aiming to build on his legacy in the NFL, hoping to be in the same category as Michael Jordan was during his time in the NBA.

Ad

On Friday, former NFL quarterback EJ Manuel appeared on NFL on ESPN's "Get Up" and urged Hurts to maintain a high level of consistency if he wants to be recognized as a sports icon.

“The biggest thing that's at stake now is consistent greatness, and I love this from Jalen Hurts," Manuel said (Timestamp: 1:00).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Manuel explained that he was thrilled to see Hurts remain focused on his football at Philly in the offseason, just a few months after winning the Super Bowl.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I mean, you can see that he's seeking more and more greatness to keep this thing going," Manuel said. "So now, when you think about the great quarterbacks Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes who's still currently playing, Drew Brees, all those guys were linked to winning Super Bowls and Jalen’s already done that now just going into his six season.,So, I think the sky is the limit for this young man."

Ad

Ad

The Buffalo Bills took Manuel with the No. 13 pick in the 2013 NFL draft. He played four seasons with them before signing a one-year contract with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2017.

Manuel retired from professional football in May 2019.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts had dinner with NBA legend Michael Jordan this NFL offseason

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts- Source: Imagn

In May, Jalen Hurts revealed that he had dinner with Michael Jordan in the offseason. The Eagles QB also explained how he learned a few things from the six-time NBA champion.

Ad

"As competitive as he is, it would be unwise of me not to seek knowledge from him and lean on someone like that, so it's something that I value a lot," Hurts said. "One of the biggest things is taking it one day at a time. We have these goals and big dreams of things we want to accomplish, but ultimately, it's a journey.

Ad

"So take it day by day. Like I said earlier, being able to decode, detect and correct, and pretty much just refine. Refine the things that I need to so I can be at my best when needed."

The Eagles took Hurts with the No. 53 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in 2023, but it was a losing effort against the Chiefs.

However, in February this year, Hurts and Co. exacted revenge, leaving no doubt in Super Bowl LIX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More