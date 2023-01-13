Ex-NFL quarterback urges AFC East team to join bidding war for Derek Carr

Derek Carr is a member of the Las Vegas Raiders in technicality only as after nine seasons, expectations are for the quarterback to be on a new team in 2023. Whether via trade or otherwise, the quarterback will be wearing a new jersey in Week 1 of the 2023 season.

Speaking on Get Up, former NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck recommended that Carr join the AFC East and the New York Jets. Here's how he put it:

"Well, I think they need an upgrade at the position. He is clearly an upgrade. I think he'll be in demand, to be honest with you. And I think he'll probably want to go somewhere where he can have success."

He continued, outlining the hidden gems of the roster on offense:

"It's a total overhaul of that offense in New York. But there is talent on the roster [at] running back and receiver. They have a very good defense and so I think Derek Carr ends up being a nice solution there."

Which team will get the Raiders quarterback?

What would the New York Jets offense look like with Derek Carr?

In 2022, the team finished with the eighth-lowest ranked offense in the league. With Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Mike White each taking turns at the position, fans were surprised to see the team in the mix until mid-December rolled around.

On defense, the team had the fourth-best unit in the NFL under head coach Robert Saleh. Assuming it stays intact, many agree it would only require an average offense to make noise in the conference next season. In his career, Derek Carr has earned at least 20 touchdowns in every season except one.

If brought aboard, the quarterback would be joining Zonovan Knight, Garrett Wilson, and Tyler Conklin. All three players have made noise this season, leaving many to wonder what a stable quarterback situation could do for the three players.

