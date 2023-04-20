A week from today, Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson will likely hear his name called on the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Richardson is regarded as a top quarterback prospect in this year's draft and showed flashes of a superstar quarterback in college. Richardson also had one of the best combines ever as he set combine records for quarterbacks in the vertical jump (40.5 inches) and broad jump (10 foot 9 inches.)

He possesses the ideal size for an NFL quarterback as he was listed as 6-foot-4 and 244 pound at the NFL Combine.

Former Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Mike Peterson spoke with Sporkskeeda in an exclusive interview on the Ballfather Podcast. He thinks Richardson, a local from the Gainseville, Florida, will thrive in the NFL.

Peterson said:

“He's a freak, but he's probably an even better person. I think a lot of NFL teams had a chance to see that when they sat down and had a chance to talk with, right, this is a polished kid, hasn't played a lot of football.

"I think the sky's is really, really high for him, you know? I like it. He's a local product. So, I've been watching him for a long time, man. He's from Gainesville, right outside of Gainesville, so I think he's gonna be a good one man.”

Richardson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL draft and is considered the biggest boom-or-bust player in the draft.

Anthony Richardson is a work in progress

Anthony Richardson during South Florida v Florida

Anthony Richardson may have the highest ceiling of any quarterback coming out of this year's draft.

Scouts are infatuated with his athleticism. He ran a 4.43 40-yard dash and was one of the most mobile quarterbacks in college football last season.

Richardson also possesses one of the biggest arms in the draft, is an expert in play action, can break tackles in the pocket, and has the most potential of any quarterback because of his raw skills.

However, he has a lot of flaws. Richardson needs to work on his short-throw accuracy, throwing lower passes, lacks experience, decision making and holds the ball too long.

Richardson is likely to be a top-10 pick but could go anywhere in the first round.

Who do you think will draft Anthony Richardson?

