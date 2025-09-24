Ex-NFL Super Bowl champ Jeff Saturday fires back at Drew Brees calling Eagles offense "boring"

Jeff Saturday pushed back on Drew Brees’ recent critique of Philadelphia’s offensive approach. He stood up for the Eagles’ physical brand of football after the former New Orleans star dismissed it as dull.

Saturday, who captured the 2007 Super Bowl with the Colts, contrasted with Brees, the Saints’ championship quarterback from 2009, in how they view offensive identity.

The longtime Indianapolis center weighed in on Wednesday. He addressed comments Brees made on "First Take" when he said Philadelphia’s style made for unappealing television despite its success.

"Let me just show you my shock face," Saturday said, via ESPN’s "Get Up." "A quarterback saying that running the ball is not fun to watch. They have won 19 to 20 games doing it a certain way and a Super Bowl by the way in the mix of all this and you call a boy."

Brees’ critique came after a discussion about standout quarterbacks this season turned toward Jalen Hurts. He acknowledged the Eagles' success but dismissed the offense’s watchability.

Jeff Saturday emphasizes appreciation for the Eagles’ offensive line execution despite Drew Brees' take

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Jeff Saturday countered by pointing to the precision of Philadelphia’s blocking schemes and the toughness of its ground game. He views it just as compelling as high-volume passing.

"I like watching more and I love to watch offensive line play, which is much more impressive to me," Saturday said on Wednesday, via "Get Up."

He added personal context to their disagreement, referencing their Super Bowl meeting by admitting, "I'm still salty about that."

Philadelphia’s style has produced mixed perception. The team sits near the bottom of the league in passing attempts through three games, backing Drew Brees’ claim that the air attack is limited.

However, the Eagles have been flawless in the red zone, turning every trip inside the 20 into a touchdown. They also rank among the league leaders in defensive stops in that area.

Their Week 3 comeback against the LA Rams further underlined that balance. Down 26-7 in the third quarter, Jalen Hurts led a rally with 226 passing yards and three touchdowns as Philadelphia stormed back to win 33-26.

