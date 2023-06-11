Baby Gronk's newfound famous has been heavily criticized by parts of the media - and with good reason. Clearly, his childhood has been exploited by his father, who uses his son to attract fame and money while the kid himself is just ten years old.

While his fame has skyrocketed in recent weeks, so has the number of his critics in the NFL world. Perhaps the most direct critic has been Will Compton, the former linebacker who currently hosts the podcast Bussin' With The Boys with his former Tennessee Titans teammate Taylor Lewan:

This is for Baby Gronk's father: You're not coming on bus with the boys. I personally disagree with what you're doing. What I think is: you're exploiting your son for social clout, status, fame, money and to fill a void you couldn't fill. I think this is all about you. You're hiding all behind this nonsense that's it not about you and you're building him a bank account for a safety net that he's going to be a millionaire by the time he's a senior in high school.

Compton has also criticized the entire lifestyle which Baby Gronk is currently submitted:

He's been programmed since he was six years old. He's on a regime and eats salmon and brown rice. And talk about this being premeditated since he was born, that proves that it was all about you. This gotta stop. This is insane. We're not joining this circus. Wolves don't perform in the circus. I'm telling you, this isn't gonna end well. Do you actually think he's gonna want to grow up and want to do the same thing with his son that you're doing with him?

Baby Gronk's family: who's his father?

Jake San Miguel is a former high school football player who's 35 years old. He's taking his son around the country to visit schools and interact with some personalities of the football world.

Baby Gronk's real name is Madden San Miguel. He earned the nickname from his parents, as he weighs 20 pounds more than all the kids in his grade.

Does Baby Gronk's story relate to Todd Marinovich?

It does and in a sad way.

Imagine a child who couldn't eat a Big Mac, drink Coke, eat cookies and who had to bring their own food to parties to avoid excess sugar. This was the environment that permeated Todd Marinovich's life.

With the child's history becoming sort of a Marinovich 2.0, you can only hope that perhaps his father can understand what kind of damage he could cause to his own son, ruining his infancy and his future life.

