Ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs earning $2.50 per hour serving time in Nevada prison camp: Report

Former Las Vegas Raiders wideout Henry Ruggs was moved to a correctional camp in Carson City, Stewart Conservation Camp, on Tuesday as he continues to serve his prison sentence for a fatal DUI accident.

Per reports, the facility where Ruggs has been transferred is adjacent to the Northern Nevada Correctional Center. A spokesperson at the center said that the former NFL star was working a low-wage job at the establishment.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ruggs was once considered a key member of the Raiders offense and he was earning millions per year. However, reports suggest that his current job working for government offices at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center pays him $2.50 per hour.

Ruggs was initially booked at High Desert State Prison on Aug. 9, 2023, after pleading guilty to driving drunk and causing a deadly crash. The accident took place in Nov. 2021 when the Raiders star's Corvette crashed into a Toyota RAV4 at high speed in Vegas, killing a 23-year-old woman named Tina Tintor and her dog who were inside the vehicle. Per reports, he was driving at 156 mph just before the deadly crash took place.

Ruggs has been sentenced to three to 10 years in prison. However, the earliest that he can be released is by Aug. 2026.

Henry Ruggs Raiders contract: How much was WR earning in the NFL?

Former Las Vegas Raiders WR Henry Ruggs

The Las Vegas Raiders picked Henry Ruggs in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. As per Spotrac, he signed a four-year, $16,671,626 contract with the team.

Ruggs' Raiders deal included a $9,684,820 signing bonus and $16,671,626 in guaranteed money. However, the wideout was released by Las Vegas midway through the 2021 season after his accident.

Ruggs recorded 452 yards on 26 receptions with two touchdowns in his first season with the Raiders. He had 469 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 24 catches across seven games during the 2021 season before being released by the team.