Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is currently still unsigned by an NFL team. The seven-year running back of the Cowboys was let go by the team this off-season, as they decided to release the veteran back, clearing up cap space.

While running backs such as Miles Sanders, David Montgomery, Jamaal Williams, James Robinson, and others have signed new deals, Elliott is yet to be signed or receive a new contract.

While the player hasn't had a hot market, he still scored 12 touchdowns on the ground last season and rushed for over 800 yards. There are at least two teams interested in signing him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A league insider told Sportskeeda that the most likely landing spots for Ezekiel Elliott are either the Cleveland Browns or the Los Angeles Chargers.

"The fact that his former offensive coordinator in Dallas, Kellen Moore, is now running the entire offense with the Chargers makes a lot of sense," a source added.

The source continues:

"Elliott, paired with Chargers starting running back Austin Ekeler, would give the Chargers arguably one of the most lethal running back tandems in all of football - one that would feature elusiveness, power and speed."

Ezekiel Elliott would be a good number two RB behind Ekeler in Los Angeles' offense, which is now run by Elliott's former offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore.

On the other hand, the Browns need a backup running back to Nick Chubb considering they lost D'Ernest Johnson in free agency and with Kareem Hunt remaining a free agent.

OddsChecker @OddsCheckerUS



+275: Chargers

+350: Bills

+450: Chiefs

+550: Ravens

+700: Browns

+900: Jets

+1000: Texans

+1200: Saints

+1400: Jaguars

+1600: Rams Ezekiel Elliott Next Team Odds+275: Chargers+350: Bills+450: Chiefs+550: Ravens+700: Browns+900: Jets+1000: Texans+1200: Saints+1400: Jaguars+1600: Rams Ezekiel Elliott Next Team Odds 📊+275: Chargers+350: Bills+450: Chiefs+550: Ravens+700: Browns+900: Jets+1000: Texans+1200: Saints+1400: Jaguars+1600: Rams https://t.co/jVcX3UNpNM

Ezekiel Elliott's former RB coach reveals why he thinks ex-Cowboys star is still unsigned

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Skip Peete, Ezekiel Elliott's running back coach at the Dallas Cowboys from 2020-2022, earlier revealed why he thinks Elliott is still unsigned.

According to him, Elliott has to accept a smaller role and a smaller contract as he isn't the star running back he once was.

Peete said, via Tampa Bay Times:

"I think that's part of the reason he's sitting out there. If you're going to play, I mean, you're going to be the second and third guy. That's kind of what the price is. So. that's something that a person has to be able to see that that is what it is going to be."

NFL on Scoreboard Page @NFLonSP Ezekiel Elliott free agency: Buccaneers' running backs coach reveals likely reason why RB is still unsigned dlvr.it/SnyBrC Ezekiel Elliott free agency: Buccaneers' running backs coach reveals likely reason why RB is still unsigned dlvr.it/SnyBrC

The player will be 28 by the start of the season, which is older for an NFL running back. He has carried the ball 1,881 times in his career and has failed to rush for more than 1,000 yards or more in the last two out of three seasons.

Ezekiel Elliott might have some gas left in the tank, but he has to accept a smaller role before being signed to a roster.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit CBS Sports, Tampa Bay Times, and H/T Sportskeeda

Poll : 0 votes