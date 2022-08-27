EXCLUSIVE: "It's harder for the defense every year" - Harrison Smith believes NFL puts too much impetus on protecting QBs and WRs

Harrison Smith has been in the NFL for a full decade at this point in his career. With such a long resume, the safety has a unique perspective on how things have changed since the early 2010s.

Fans and pundits largely agree that the league operates very differently now compared to how it did back then. The Vikings' star safety agreed with this view in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Ian Van Roy.

In response to a question about the kinds of changes he's seen over the last 10 years, he outlined some of the most notable ones. To him, the biggest change is how quarterbacks and wide receivers are now protected more than ever, and it seems to be increasing as time goes on:

"A lot of things have changed. Offenses alone have all changed quite a bit as far as motions and how they try to attack you. But everything's changed. It's generally a little harder for the defense every year as far as keeping the quarterbacks healthy and not touching receivers. I'd say that's probably the biggest thing."

He continued, giving COVID-19 a shoutout:

"COVID threw a wrench in things quite a bit. The one thing I've learned is that change will happen on a yearly basis. You don't always know what it's going to be, but the only constant thing is change."

Who is Harrison Smith?

Harrison Smith

Harrison Smith is a star safety who plays for the Minnesota Vikings. His career began in 2012 when he was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. With such a high draft stock, the defensive player had big expectations placed on his shoulders.

Most would agree that he has delivered, earning more than 100 combined tackles in three separate seasons. Smith has also been able to get on the sack scoreboard with about three sacks in three separate seasons. He's also only had just one season below a 70 PFF grade (2013).

Despite being 33 years old, Harrison Smith is arguably coming off his most productive season, earning 114 combined tackles and a 77.9 PFF grade. In 2020, at age 32, he earned 87 total tackles and posted a 74.3 PFF grade. Smith is also no stranger to the postseason. He's played in six games over four playoff seasons.

The Vikings safety also appears to have no plans of slowing down. According to Spotrac, Smith is signed through to the 2025 season. His current deal is set to expire at the conclusion of that season, when he will be 37 years old.

