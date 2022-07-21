"Not even as good as a Matt Hasselbeck" - NFL executive believes Jimmy Garoppolo is an average QB

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been in the news a lot this offseason. Rumors have been circling around a trade for the quarterback once he is able to pass a physical. Now that a trade may be coming sooner rather than later, analysts are speculating about which franchise is the right fit for the quarterback.

An NFC personnel executive recently spoke to Heavy Sports about Garoppolo. He remains anonymous because he isn’t authorized to speak publicly about Garoppolo.

The NFC executive said the following:

"He’s got a really good win-loss record, which is really awesome in the NFL. But, he’s just a guy. He’s not even as good as a Matt Hasselbeck was. San Francisco is in a tight, tight, tight spot. It’s either going to come down to trading him, or cutting him. And they’re going to lose the trade, no matter what.”

He added:

“For the Niners, at this point, it’s about getting whatever they can get, because they have absolutely no leverage whatsoever. Their only saving grace is if one team loses their starter early in training camp."

He concluded by saying:

“I would tell him to show up to training camp, that our doctors are going to be here, that we’ll rehab his shoulder some more, and see what happens as far as the market goes.”

But what do the stats say? Jimmy Garoppolo is 33-14 as a starter in his career. He has completed 67.7 percent of passes for 11,852 yards and 71 touchdowns against 38 interceptions. He also has 192 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. He led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2019, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. He also brought them to the NFC Championship game just last season.

As to whether he is an average quarterback, his performances with his next franchise may be the measure of the man.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been cleared to seek a trade

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

While Garoppolo has mainly been recovering from shoulder surgery this offseason, he is getting closer to passing a physical. Several teams have been linked to the quarterback and he is expected to be with a new franchise at the start of the season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that he has been given permission to seek a trade from the franchise:

"49ers officially have given Jimmy Garoppolo’s agents Don Yee and Carter Chow permission to seek a trade, sources said. Garoppolo has been cleared to start practicing, per team source; 49ers still are expected to exercise caution with him this summer."

The teams currently being linked to Jimmy Garoppolo are the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks. There will doubtless be others that will come calling on the quarterback once he passes his physical.

It will be interesting to see who he plays for come the new season.

