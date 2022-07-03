"Expect a Dennis Rodman-Carmen Electra connection" - Tyreek Hill bizarrely compares partnership with Tua Tagovailoa to NBA legend's six-day marriage

Earlier this NFL offseason, the Miami Dolphins made waves by trading for Patrick Mahomes' top wideout Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins gave up the following to sign the All-Pro wide receiver:

First-round pick in 2022

Second-round pick in 2022

Fourth-round pick in 2022

Fourth-round pick in 2023

Sixth-round pick in 2023

The move also frees up quite a bit of cap space for Kansas City. The Dolphins want to go all-in this year with new head coach Mike McDaniel and give Tua Tagovailoa all the help he needs.

On the It Needed To Be Said podcast, Hill spoke out about his new quarterback:

"All we gonna say is if you put in - if you put certain people in a certain - in certain situations, they can also see for sure and as either me as to as anybody that play in the professional football league, if your organization believes in you and they set you up for, like, certain success, you know what I'm saying? They definitely believe in this young man right here..."

He went on to say that Dolphins' fans should expect a connection between the two, albeit perhaps a strange connection:

"You know, so I mean I'm excited for the season, man, and the fans should know what they should expect. They should expect a Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra connection."

The two celebrities had a brief but explosive relationship, which could be what Hill is referring to. He's possibly referring to the fact that the relationship hasn't been around long and yet, it's still a strong connection.

Alternatively, he could be referring to the fact that the relationship is doomed to end, even though he signed an extension through to 2026 with Miami.

Why each team made the Tyreek Hill trade

The Miami Dolphins gave up a haul to get Tyreek Hill, but the trade isn't actually that bad for them. They wanted the superstar wide receiver to pair with Jaylen Waddle and Tua Tagovailoa.

Tyreek Hill

Their goal is to help the former Alabama quarterback have the easiest situation to succeed in. Tyreek Hill is one of the premier wide receivers in the league.

NFL Rumors @nflrums

He said he thought about transferring to USC when he got to Alabama. #Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa on his initial reaction to the Tyreek Hill trade: ‘I didn’t think it was real’ #FinsUp He said he thought about transferring to USC when he got to Alabama. #Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa on his initial reaction to the Tyreek Hill trade: ‘I didn’t think it was real’ #FinsUp He said he thought about transferring to USC when he got to Alabama. https://t.co/TEzAUqENKM

While the Dolphins did give up a first and second-round pick, as well as three other picks over the next two years, it was worth it for the former Chiefs star. The hope for any of those picks is that they might turn into someone of his caliber. Why wait when Hill is right there for the taking?

The Chiefs knew they weren't likely to be able to resign their wide receiver when he hit free agency next year. With Mahomes' mega-deal on the books, anywhere they can save cap space is crucial.

Getting all those picks back is an excellent haul and helps them be able to add talent in the future.

