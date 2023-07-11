Ezekiel Elliott Lawsuit: Ex-Cowboys RB settles case over dog attack ahead of trial

Ezekiel Elliott has settled his case over his dogs attacking another person before it was scheduled to go to trial. The case was filed in July 2021 in Collin County by Jennifer Gampper. The civil lawsuit sought more than $1 million in damages and claimed one of the former player’s dogs attacked and left her with “severe and permanent injuries.”The case was scheduled to go to jury trial Monday in the 471st District Court.

The incident took place in May 20, 2021 in the Starwood neighborhood and involved three loose dogs. The attack centered around a Rottweiler who allegedly bit two people before Frisco Animal Services were able to secure them. Both of the victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Ezekiel Elliott was issued three animal-at-large citations and the Rottweiler was placed in a mandatory 10-day quarantine for observation.

Even though the lawsuit has been settled, the present situation is unknown with regards to Ezekiel Elliott's co-defendant Pablo Vela. He is a landscaper who owns Perfect Synthetic Grass. The suit claimed that he was working at the former Dallas Cowboys player's home when the incident initially happened and he left a gate open allowing the dog to escape and attack.

Ezekiel Elliott's dogs had previously shown propensity of attacking

One of the central claims in the lawsuit was that Ezekiel Elliott “was well aware that his dog had a propensity to bite and attack people” but that he did not take necessary measures to safely confine the animal. This was the third lawsuit against his dogs.

In 2020, a swimming-pool attendant sued the former Dallas Cowboys player, claiming his Rottweiler and two bulldogs attacked her in March 2020 and left her in need of surgery. The lawsuit was later dropped. In June 2021, an employee at a Prosper Canine Day Care sued Elliott. That lawsuit is still pending.

Ezekiel Elliott not the only Cowboy with doggy troubles

Current Cowboys star Dak Prescott has also gotten into trouble with his canine pets. In 2019, the quarterback's dog bit a Frisco woman and he was called into a dangerous dog-hearing. The woman said in her 911 call that the dog had bitten off her finger. She was reportedly trying to stop his dog from attacking hers.

Dak Prescott and the city of Frisco reached an agreement later. The dog, named Icon, was banned from entering the city permimeters. In exchange, the quarterback got to retain the custody of the dog and no charges were brought against him.

