Ezekiel Elliott might be wearing green in September. The New York Jets are still in need of a new running back, with Breece Hall returning from a serious knee injury and Michael Carter still far from the level expected from him.

The interest in Dalvin Cook is real, but the team is also not waiting for him forever, meaning that Elliott remains an option as well.

The difference between the two isn't as huge as people may think. Both running backs are past their peak, they have been cut by their previous teams and, while they're not superstars anymore, they can still provide experience and be a valuable contribution to any backfield in the league.

But Jets fans aren't thrilled with the possibility of Ezekiel Elliott joining the team, as they consider him washed, they think it's all a move for Cook to feel pressured and sign sooner than later.

Why did the Vikings release Dalvin Cook?

The running back was far from his prime, but he was still earning way more than what he was producing, which made his situation untenable with the team.

The Minnesota Vikings were able to free up $9 million in cap space for the 2023 season, while they have to deal with penalties of $5 million in 2023 and $3 million in 2024.

Could Ezekiel Elliott sign for the Jets?

With plenty of veteran options available on the market, Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook are the two who would really be good additions to New York if they're used the right way.

With Hall returning from injury, he's going to be eased into the starter role again, and Elliott would be a valuable piece as a goal-line back.

The thing with Dalvin Cook is that he wants to be a feature back, and he certainly wouldn't settle for a goal-line back role. The amount of money he's asking is also based on a starter contract.

In such an important season, the New York Jets are on the verge of loading up even more by adding a star running back. They're doing everything they can to make sure superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers leads them to a first playoff appearance since 2010.