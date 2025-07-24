Running back Ezekiel Elliott turned 30 years old on Tuesday and was celebrated by his family, especially his mom, Dawn. In a heartfelt message on Instagram, Dawn Elliott shared various clips of the running back throughout the years.Elliott has made it known that he is an avid watch collector. For his milestone 30th birthday, Ezekiel Elliott was gifted an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch from his mother. According to the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak website, the watch retails for $202,500.Dawn celebrated her oldest child and only son, sharing how wonderful it has been to watch him grow into the man he is today and how he has taught her just as much as she has taught him about life.&quot;30 years ago today, I became a mother for the very first time — and life changed forever. Watching you grow into the man you are today has been one of my greatest honors. You’ve taught me as much as I’ve taught you, and your strength, heart, selflessness, and sense of purpose continue to make me so proud.&quot;Happy 30th birthday to my only son, my firstborn, my forever blessing. I love you bigger than the whole damned sky! 💙 #ProudMom #30YearsOfYou #FirstbornLove.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEzekiel Elliott's sisters celebrated running back's milestone birthdayEzekiel Elliott was not only celebrated by his mother, Dawn, but also his two younger sisters Lailah and Aaliyah Elliott. They sent messages on their own Instagram accounts.In Instagram Stories, Lailah Elliott referred to her older brother as her 'bestie' while sending birthday wishes.&quot;Happy birthday to my big brother. My bestie since Day 1. Love you forever,&quot; Lailah Elliott wroteAaliyah Elliott, who is a runner at Ezekiel Elliott's alma mater, Ohio State, also sent a sweet birthday message.&quot;Wishing the happiest birthday to my big brother. I Love youuuu,&quot; Aaliyah Elliott wrote on Instagram.The running back is currently a free agent in the NFL. In 2024, he attempted his second stint with the Dallas Cowboys but was released after both sides agreed to part ways in December 2024. He then signed with the Los Angeles Rams practice squad in January 2025 but is no longer under contract with the team.It's unknown if Elliott will sign with another team ahead of the 2025 NFL season or if he will decide to retire from playing in the National Football League.