Ezekiel Elliott shows off $50,000 timeless golden Rolex Day-Date 40

Ezekiel Elliot made a triumphant return to the Dallas Cowboys after spending one year with the New England Patriots. The running back will once again show off his skills at AT&T Stadium. However, before the season kicks off, Zeke chose to show off his watch collection.

The Cowboys selected Zeke in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. It did not take long for the Ohio State standout to become a fan favorite. With the 28-year-old’s return to the Dallas Cowboys, he is expected to be an important cog in the machine.

The running back recently took to Instagram to post a story about his Rolex timepiece. He wore a ‘Day-Date 40’ model. As per Rolex, this classic piece boasts a ton of features. The brand describes it as:

“The Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40 in 18 ct yellow gold with an onyx, diamond-set dial, fluted bezel, and a President bracelet.”

Elliot, Rolex Instagram story

This masterpiece costs around $50,000, but this wasn’t the only watch that Ezekiel Elliot displayed. Elliot also showed off a Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, a special edition watch.

Elliot, AP Instagram story

This watch, as the name suggests, is a special edition creation and is not available for sale currently.

Can Ezekiel Elliot rise to the occasion?

Ever since the news of Zeke's return to Dallas hit, several analysts chimed in with their thoughts. While the fans had a mixed reaction, analysts did not agree with the move. Elliot has been putting up worse numbers each successive year of his career. Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless shared his feelings as well:

"Would you believe that Zeke Elliott, in his eight NFL seasons has gone down in yards per game every single season. That's hard to do, but he's done it. And he hit bottom in New England last year, where he averaged 38 yards per game.”

Ezekiel Elliot has a chip on his shoulder for this season and only time will tell whether he rises to this challenge or sinks under the pressure of the demands.