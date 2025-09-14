  • home icon
  "Fanbase full of weirdos," "Stupid": NFL world slams Lions fans for booing Bears HC Ben Johnson on his return to Ford Field for Week 2 game

By Nishant
Published Sep 14, 2025 20:09 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Ben Johnson was part of the Detroit Lions' coaching staff from 2019 to 2024 before joining the Chicago Bears in January. As the Lions' offensive coordinator, he set multiple league and franchise records en route to a 15-2 regular season record last year and was named the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

Johnson returned to Ford Field in Week 2 as the Bears' head coach. He was booed by the crowd as he made his way to the sideline on Sunday. NFL insider Ari Meirov shared a clip from the stadium with the caption:

"#Bears HC Ben Johnson was loudly booed in his return to Detroit today..."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans flocked to the comment section to share their reaction to the incident.

"fanbase full of weirdos," one user wrote.
"I say this with all do respect to Lions fans---- How stupid to boo Ben Johnson... He made you guys into one of the most fun offenses in NFL history & even came back for one more season to see if you could win it. What justification is there for booing him?" another added.
"I don’t get it. After what he did for their sorry franchise, they should be cheering him. Boo him during the game but cheer for him on his first return walkout," another comment read.
More fans joined in to back the Bears' HC.

"I hope he out 40 points on them lion fans," one fan posted.
"He has to win this game now. Fk them fans," another wrote.
"Only reason they were relevant btw," one user said.
Johnson joined the Lions in 2019 as the offensive quality control coach. He took up the role of the tight ends coach in 2020 and became the passing game coordinator in 2021. He served as Detroit's offensive coordinator the next three years. The Lions enjoyed some great offensive performances and one of the best seasons in franchise history under him.

Can Ben Johnson lead the Bears to a victory over his former team?

Ben Johnson doesn't seem to have a response for the Lions' offense in the second game of the season. His side is trailing 45-21 to Jared Goff & Co. with less than 12 minutes on the clock.

The high-scoring encounter saw the Lions score two touchdowns and stop the Bears to one in the first quarter. Goff's team dropped 14 points in the second quarter to make the scoreline 28-14.

Detroit scored a touchdown and a field goal in the third quarter and started the fourth quarter with a touchdown to crush Ben Johnson's hope for a comeback. While the Bears have scored another touchdown to make it 45-21, it is likely to be a 0-2 star for them in the 2025 NFL season.

