One could argue who is more important to the Chargers: Justin Herbert or Austin Ekeler. One could make the case that the quarterback is the leader of the franchise and therefore much more valuable than the rotating cast of pieces around him. But what no one would debate is that, at least on offense, these two are the most important players on the team.

However, based on the latest contract situation, it does not seem that the Los Angeles Chargers share that opinion. The franchise agreed a five-year extension with their quarterback reportedly worth $262.5 million. On the other hand, the running back is being paid according to a contract value of $24.5 million for four years, of which he is in the last year. Factoring in $1.75 of reachable incentives, it still is a far cry from what his Justin Herbert is getting.

All of this arrives on the heels of a robust discussion within NFL circles about the value of a running back in the current game. We have seen stalwart players like Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley fail to secure contracts, despite being some of the best players in the league in any position.

NFL fans certainly think that Austin Ekeler is being hard done by and they did not hold back from letting their displeasure known on social media. Here are some of the best responses so far.

Landis Dillard @LandisDillard @CaesarsSports @AdamSchefter @LindseyThiry Ekeler in shambles right now

BigFellaProfits @Bigfellaprofits Justin Herbert need to slide some of that contract to Austin Ekeler

Jarin Vallinas @jarin_vallinas Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is having contract issues



So in well timed fashion what do the chargers do? Make Justin Herbert the current highest paid QB



Chargers gonna Charger

Wuru @NOTeyevin Justin Herbert signing his contract with Austin Ekeler in the building pic.twitter.com/vb3YKiiEs2

ᴄᴀᴛ ᴄᴀꜱᴜᴀʟ 🐈 @Kurtdog11691 Herbert just got paid like Austin Ekeler doesn't exist.

🇺🇦🤘🏽 Zach🤘🏽🇺🇦 @MetlRaiderShark



Look I'm not saying Justin Herbert isn't good, but Austin Ekeler is a better player imo. But that doesn't matter because in our league, the QB reigns supreme no matter how good he is.



Fuck the Chargers though. Here our league goes again with glorifying the QB position.Look I'm not saying Justin Herbert isn't good, but Austin Ekeler is a better player imo. But that doesn't matter because in our league, the QB reigns supreme no matter how good he is.Fuck the Chargers though. twitter.com/MySportsUpdate…

Ryan Pickert Burner Account @RPickert25 @AdamSchefter How selfish of Herbert to take all that money when Austin Ekeler is literally starving and homeless

Does paying Justin Herbert over Austin Ekeler suggest a change of plans for the Los Angeles Chargers?

Austin Ekeler has been leading the way in complaining about the situation running backs find themselves in the NFL. And he has a right to complain given he has been the touchdowns leader for two seasons straight. He has 38 touchdowns in that period.

Needless to say, Justin Herbert has been a core component of that with his passing game but it is the running back who has often brought home the bacon in the end. However, with Kellen Moore now the offensive coordinator, it could indicate some change in the way the Chargers play the game.

The franchise would have undoubtedly noted the diminishing importance of running backs in the league and simultaneously heard Austin Ekeler's complaints. They know the running back is in the last year of his contract and is not very happy.

Instead of trying to placate him, they might look to Kellen Moore to develop a deep passing game as he is known for. That might explain making Justin Herbert central to the franchise and considering the running back an expendable asset beyond this year.

