"Can we as a country cancel Troy Aikman so I never have to hear his voice again?" - NFL fans call out Cowboys legend for misogynistic comments during Chiefs-Raiders MNF tie

Troy Aikman was in the Monday Night Football broadcast booth as the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Las Vegas Raiders. While the Chiefs came back from 17 points down to win 30 - 29, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback became the topic of conversation. He said the following during Monday night's broadcast, causing some controversy:
“I hope the competition committee looks at this at the next NFL meeting, and we take the dresses off.”
In turn, NFL fans took to Twitter to express their outrage over the commentator's comments:
However, some NFL fans didn't deem the Hall of Fame quarterback's comments as offensive:
Aikman's comments referred to the controversial roughing the passer call called on Chris Jones' tackle on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. In the second quarter, he sacked Carr, causing a fumble which was recovered by Jones.
However, the three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle was called for roughing the passer. The call was very kind to the Raiders quarterback and has been lambasted by fans. This isn't the first time that the roughing the passer penalty has taken center stage, not even in Week 5.
Is Troy Aikman correct regarding the roughing the passer penalty?
Although Aikman's comments could be deemed misogynistic, the sentiment surrounding the penalty has been in the news of late. In Sunday's game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett sacked Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
However, referee Jerome Boger called a roughing the passer penalty on Jarrett. Instead of punting to the Falcons with a solid few minutes left on the clock, Tampa Bay got a first down from the flag. The Buccaneers won the game 21 - 16 over the Falcons and fans were left with a bitter taste in their mouths. This was likely amplified by the fact that it was Brady getting the rub of the green on the call.
As a result of these two plays in Week 5, the current rules are in the limelight. We will see if the NFL takes a look at the roughing the passer rule moving forward.
