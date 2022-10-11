"Can we as a country cancel Troy Aikman so I never have to hear his voice again?" - NFL fans call out Cowboys legend for misogynistic comments during Chiefs-Raiders MNF tie

Troy Aikman was in the Monday Night Football broadcast booth as the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Las Vegas Raiders. While the Chiefs came back from 17 points down to win 30 - 29, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback became the topic of conversation. He said the following during Monday night's broadcast, causing some controversy:

“I hope the competition committee looks at this at the next NFL meeting, and we take the dresses off.”

In turn, NFL fans took to Twitter to express their outrage over the commentator's comments:

Johnathan @SoulessGngr Troy Aikman just said “we need to take the dresses off” on national tv about a call. Can we as a country cancel him so I never have to hear his voice again? Troy Aikman just said “we need to take the dresses off” on national tv about a call. Can we as a country cancel him so I never have to hear his voice again?

Don Lewis @DonLew87 🏽 Troy Aikman channels his inner Archie Bunker and says the NFL needs 'take the dresses off' and toughen up. Troy Aikman channels his inner Archie Bunker and says the NFL needs 'take the dresses off' and toughen up. 👎🏽

Paola Boivin @PaolaBoivin The competition committee “needs to take the dresses off”?? Aren’t we past using things associated with women as a pejorative? C’mon, Troy Aikman The competition committee “needs to take the dresses off”?? Aren’t we past using things associated with women as a pejorative? C’mon, Troy Aikman 😡

Did he really just say that it's time for the league to"take the dresses off"? The 60's called, they want their chauvinist back.



Seriously @ESPN... do better than that crap.



#MNF Did Troy Aikman really just say what I think he said?Did he really just say that it's time for the league to"take the dresses off"? The 60's called, they want their chauvinist back.Seriously @ESPN... do better than that crap. Did Troy Aikman really just say what I think he said?Did he really just say that it's time for the league to"take the dresses off"? The 60's called, they want their chauvinist back.Seriously @ESPN... do better than that crap.#MNF

Rachel Schallom Lobdell @rschallom A truly awful call, but let’s not overlook Troy Aikman’s sexist comment: “My hope is the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings, and we take the dresses off.” A truly awful call, but let’s not overlook Troy Aikman’s sexist comment: “My hope is the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings, and we take the dresses off.”

ChuckModi @ChuckModi1 Troy Aikman really needs to find a non-misogynistic way to critique the call besides “take the dresses off”.



And I say this as someone who heard this misogyny normalized by coaches as a kid & even participated myself. Way past time to end such sports talk

Troy Aikman really needs to find a non-misogynistic way to critique the call besides “take the dresses off”.And I say this as someone who heard this misogyny normalized by coaches as a kid & even participated myself. Way past time to end such sports talkhttps://t.co/lHVhv6WdEv

Cindy Roach @coachroach19 @ESPN….you cannot ignore Troy Aikman’s “take off the dresses” comment. It’s 2022 and women deserve more respect. @ESPN….you cannot ignore Troy Aikman’s “take off the dresses” comment. It’s 2022 and women deserve more respect. ❤️🏈💛

However, some NFL fans didn't deem the Hall of Fame quarterback's comments as offensive:

Nick86 @HertleinNick Troy Aikman grew up playing football in the ‘80’s, no doubt he heard phrases like “take the dresses off” his entire career.



Folks need to stop being so damned offended because everyone doesn’t always share their soft, woke sensibilities. Troy Aikman grew up playing football in the ‘80’s, no doubt he heard phrases like “take the dresses off” his entire career.Folks need to stop being so damned offended because everyone doesn’t always share their soft, woke sensibilities.

Good Lord you tiny little people with tiny little brains. So easily bruised, so easily offended. You are truly what is wrong with the planet today. Can’t believe the number of people getting upset about Troy Aikman saying “take the dresses off”.Good Lord you tiny little people with tiny little brains. So easily bruised, so easily offended. You are truly what is wrong with the planet today. #takethedressesoff Can’t believe the number of people getting upset about Troy Aikman saying “take the dresses off”.Good Lord you tiny little people with tiny little brains. So easily bruised, so easily offended. You are truly what is wrong with the planet today. #takethedressesoff

Alberto Milian @amilian @SoulessGngr if you are offendend by what he said you are the problem @SoulessGngr if you are offendend by what he said you are the problem

Aikman's comments referred to the controversial roughing the passer call called on Chris Jones' tackle on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. In the second quarter, he sacked Carr, causing a fumble which was recovered by Jones.

However, the three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle was called for roughing the passer. The call was very kind to the Raiders quarterback and has been lambasted by fans. This isn't the first time that the roughing the passer penalty has taken center stage, not even in Week 5.

Is Troy Aikman correct regarding the roughing the passer penalty?

Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr being sacked by Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones

Although Aikman's comments could be deemed misogynistic, the sentiment surrounding the penalty has been in the news of late. In Sunday's game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett sacked Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

However, referee Jerome Boger called a roughing the passer penalty on Jarrett. Instead of punting to the Falcons with a solid few minutes left on the clock, Tampa Bay got a first down from the flag. The Buccaneers won the game 21 - 16 over the Falcons and fans were left with a bitter taste in their mouths. This was likely amplified by the fact that it was Brady getting the rub of the green on the call.

As a result of these two plays in Week 5, the current rules are in the limelight. We will see if the NFL takes a look at the roughing the passer rule moving forward.

