“This is a wild way to say ‘embezzled’”, "Lock his a*s up" – Fans outraged over NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre pushing for additional funds in $70 million Mississippi welfare scandal 

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is currently under investigation by the state of Mississippi and the FBI. Favre allegedly contacted former Governor of Mississippi Phil Bryant about retaining funds to build a $5 million volleyball facility at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi.

The investigation claims that the funds were taken from the Department of Human Services. They were intended to help the residents of the state that were most in need. The state of Mississippi is the poorest state in the United States, meaning those funds were crucial for residents.

On Saturday, NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported even more details about Favre's involvement. He said the former NFL quarterback was told that there was a legal issue with the use of the funds and yet still pushed for it. The revelation comes after text messages were revealed that allegedly showed Favre asking if the media would find out where the money came from.

Many fans took to Twitter after the latest news to express their opinions. Fans are livid that a former NFL quarterback who earned over $100 million in his career stole money from the vulnerable. Here are some of the comments on the latest in the Brett Favre sage:

Brett Favre allegedly also tried to obtain funds for a football facility

The allegations against Brett Favre aren't new. The first allegation was when he was paid $1 million for speaking engagements that he never participated in. He did agree to payback the money but is yet to pay the in accrued interest (over $200,000) that he was also ordered to pay.

The latest allegations say that he was not only involved in the funding for the volleyball facility but also an indoor football facility. According to former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant, he asked him about trying to fund another project as well.

Apparently, he felt that his alma mater was losing out on recruits because they didn't have an indoor facility. Favre allegedly said that one recruit in particular was Deion Sanders' son, quarterback Shadeur. He reportedly used that information to try to convince Bryant as well as Nancy New, who was the director of a charity who helped extort the money. Bryant released these texts from Brett Favre as part of the investigation:

"As I suspected Deion's son asked where the indoor facility was and I said we don't have one but are hoping to break ground in less than two years. Now that will not happen without your help/commitment!!! I know we have the Vball to complete first and I'm asking a lot with that and I believe 100% that if you can get this done Nancy will reach and help many and in the recruiting war a new indoor practice facility will give USM instant credibility and USM football will become relevant again."

Favre is said to have been encouraged to find sponsors and private donors to help fund the project. However, he was allegedly adamant about this route of obtaining the funds. These allegations, if proven, could result in an indictment for the hall of Fame quarterback.

