Patrick Mahomes has placed himself as one of the NFL's top stars and has plenty of fans to show for it. These fans love seeing the two-time NFL MVP wherever he is, including on the golf course. Mahomes recently competed in a celebrity golf tournament, as a young fan sought an autograph.

In the viral video, the quarterback declined to sign an autograph as he was lining up his golf shot. The dad of the fan could be heard urging Mahomes to sign one for his kid.

Fans took to Twitter to share if Mahomes was right in refusing to sign the autograph. Some say that the NFL star was right.

Time and place for that stuff, man People are SO FUCKIN ENTITLED to athletes and it's sickening. And the kid and his dad tryna guilt him into it are doofy.Time and place for that stuff, man twitter.com/StarcadeMediaK…

GameOn513 @gameonjmoney @StarcadeMediaKC No issue. There’s always a chance a famous person say no. If no, be understanding. There’s a time and place for everything.

ChiefsAholic’s Parole Officer @MatPahomes51 @StarcadeMediaKC He’s not wrong. He autographs that kid, and then every other kid is gonna come running. Let the man play golf in peace.

🗣🎙‼️ @LanceTHESPOKEN Gotta love the entitlement of people that think athletes owe them anything twitter.com/starcademediak…

Laura Sturman @LauraSturman golf leave him alone! @StarcadeMediaKC He’s playinggolf leave him alone!

However, other fans state that the Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller was in the wrong:

Adam @apbrown101 @StarcadeMediaKC I get the responses here and generally agree, but I’m gonna defend the dad, who, if actually trying to get an auto for his kid, is trying to do right by his kid. I’m in favor of dads trying to help their kids.

Sam @utdksu01 @StarcadeMediaKC What did the dad do wrong? Didn’t sound like he was aggressively shaming Mahomes for not giving the autograph. Didn’t even sound actually annoyed.

Grant @GAKSfan81 🤣 🤣 @StarcadeMediaKC Dad gets snippy...?? More like Mahomes gets snippy. I thought the kid was being very respectful by asking if he could get an autograph after his shot. I guess you only get attention if he hits his shot into you and he wants to avoid a lawsuit??

I understand the dad and would probably say the same thing because you want to see your kiddo get that autograph, but I wouldn't post it making him look like a bad guy. Jesus. People are ready to blow someone up for the pettiest reasons. 0 things wrong here outside of posting.I understand the dad and would probably say the same thing because you want to see your kiddo get that autograph, but I wouldn't post it making him look like a bad guy. Jesus. People are ready to blow someone up for the pettiest reasons. twitter.com/StarcadeMediaK…

Mahomes might have been disturbed but it did not stop him from winning the tournament. The field also included quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen along with Mahomes' teammate in tight end Travis Kelce.

It is not the first time this year that the Chiefs quarterback has won a golf tournament. Last month, Mahomes and Kelce won the 'The Match' over four-time NBA champions Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

The 2018 AP Offensive Player of the Year is seeking his third Lombardi Trophy in five seasons and a second straight MVP award.

Where does Patrick Mahomes rank amongst QBs in Madden 24?

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The two-time Super Bowl MVP leads all quarterbacks in Madden 24 with a 98 overall rating. In Madden 23, he was third with a 95 overall rating as he trailed Tom Brady (97) and Rodgers (96) on the list.

Last season, Patrick Mahomes led the league in passing yards with 5,250 and touchdowns with 41. It was the second 5,000+-yard and 40+ touchdown season of his career.

Mahomes has twice been on the cover of a Madden game. His first was Madden 20 as a solo cover. In Madden 22, he and Brady shared the cover.

