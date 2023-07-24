Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs, along with the rest of the running backs in the NFL, have been vocal about their pay grade. Running backs received the lowest franchise tag this season, which has led to Barkley and Jacobs holding out for contract extensions.

Their frustration about the NFL not showing the position any value garnered even more attention on Monday morning. It was reported that soccer star Kylian Mbappé was offered $1.1 billion to play just one season for Saudi club Al-Hilal. Mbappé is currently unhappy with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain, and isn't playing with the team this summer.

The striker would receive over $700 million in salary for the season, with the rest being paid to Paris Saint Germain as a transfer fee. Although international soccer and the NFL are quite different, many fans couldn't believe the type of money that is being offered to soccer players. As they see some of their favorite NFL players fight for their contracts.

While discussing the matter on social media, fans encouraged NFL running backs to get in touch with the soccer star's agent.

Others took note that his one-year salary is three times the amount of the NFL salary cap. Clearly, both professional sports leagues are in different financial situations but, it still is a bit shocking to see the difference in pay.

kyle @knicks_tape99 Running backs need to tap into that Saudi sports money twitter.com/fos/status/168…

palm tree emoji 🌴 @x561FLA With all the RBs not getting paid and Messi pulling up what a perfect time for the USMNT to randomly drop 1000’s of soccer balls into neighborhoods and parks lol twitter.com/fos/status/168…

some n*gga @TityKonnoisseur American sports owners really don’t understand just how unstoppable these oil nations are. PGA acquisition was just the start, they can fling around 1 billion dollars for 1 player, you really think and NBA/NFL franchise or 4 is that hard for them? twitter.com/fos/status/168…

Bri @brie_alyssa twitter.com/FOS/status/168… over triple the NFL salary cap

What would it take for the Giants to get Saquon Barkley to report to training camp?

As of right now running back Saquon Barkley won't be reporting to New York Giants training camp. The team is scheduled to report on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, and unless a contract is agreed upon, the running back will not be in attendance.

What will the New York Giants have to do to get their running back to report? Obviously, it involves a lucrative contract that will pay him more than the $10.1 million franchise tag. Since the two sides failed to negotiate a contract extension by last Monday, he can only receive a one-year deal for this season.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @NFLTotalAccess: There’s no question that RBs Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley will stay home to start training camp. When will they show up? pic.twitter.com/UW3opQG0jF

General manager Joe Schoen will have to offer a contract worth around the $15 million mark. He may also want to agree not to use the franchise tag on the running back again next season. In hopes that the two sides will agree on an extension next offseason.

Those two concepts are really the only bargaining tools the New York Giants may have at this point.

