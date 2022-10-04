“What is wrong with you, Robert Griffin III?” – NFL fans slam former Ravens QB’s insensitive take on Antonio Brown pool incident

Antonio Brown's involvement in lewd acts these days might not come as a surprise to most NFL fans, but the latest story has the mercurial former NFL wide receiver getting in trouble in Dubai for exposing himself at the hotel pool. This latest incident has drawn rebukes from many fans and elicited jokes from others.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III received some attention of his own for blending his commentary on the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions’ defenses with the AB pool incident.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII AB showed more D than the Seahawks and Lions did today AB showed more D than the Seahawks and Lions did today

As always, for every tweet, there’s at least ten shocked or dismayed replies to the original tweet.

Some fans went further to highlight the issue with AB’s continued behavior of sexual misconduct.

call me J @Jsham418 @RGIII All that crap you talked about DeShaun Watson and sexual harassment and yet you're making jokes about AB sexually harassing those people in the pool you're a joke homie @RGIII All that crap you talked about DeShaun Watson and sexual harassment and yet you're making jokes about AB sexually harassing those people in the pool you're a joke homie

Robert Griffin doubled-down on his tweet as nothing more than a joke.

Some NFL fans found Griffin’s tweet regarding Brown to be funny.

Antonio Brown has a history of undressing in public

The Dubai hotel pool incident is just the latest in a series of public incidents where Antonio Brown ends up shirtless (or bottomless). During last year’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets game, Brown physically left in the middle of the game after taking off his jersey and ran shirtless through the end zone. Brown alleged that he exited the game over a disagreement with the coaching staff regarding his health and whether he was able to play.

Other incidents that involved Brown include the NFL suspending him for eight games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The league decided to suspend the star receiver due to the lawsuit from a former trainer who accused Brown of sexually assaulting her. Brown and the trainer came to a settlement of the civil suit in 2021.

Antonio Brown was a prolific wide receiver who is a four-time First-team NFL All-Pro, and has been named to the Pro Bowl seven times. He has led the league in receiving yards and receptions on two different occasions. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected him in round 6 at the 195th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Brown played for the Steelers, the New England Patriots, the Oakland Raiders, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown helped the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl in 2021 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

