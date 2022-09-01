Fans settle Tom Brady vs Brett "Hitman' Hart GOAT debate: "One trained at Michigan, the other trained in The Dungeon"

Tom Brady has swatted aside any and all challengers to his crown as the be-all, end-all on the Mount Rushmore of iconic quarterbacks. That will remain the case for as long as pro football exists on God's green Earth.
But there are some debates that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB just cannot come out on top in. One of them is the comparison between him and wrestling legend Bret "The Hitman" Hart.
In a Tom Brady vs Bret Hart debate, there's only one winner
Yeah, Tom Brady has seven Super Bowl rings. Yes, he has been crowned Super Bowl MVP in five seasons, the most recent one being Super Bowl LV.
And yes, he's a three-time league MVP and two-time Offensive Player of the Year.
But how many times has he won the King of the Ring contest? Bret Hart has, by the way, won it twice.
How many tag-team titles does the Bucs QB have? Hart has three. That's right.
Intercontinental titles? Hart: 2, Brady: 0.
And Bret Hart's a two-time United States Champion. AND he was immortalized in the WWE Hall of Fame. Twice. Is Brady in the Hall of Fame yet?
NFL fans ran away with this debate, of course, drawing never-seen-before comparisons to champion a winner.
It appears Brady may well lose his tag as the GOAT in sports, if fans on Twitter have their say.
There you have it. Brady has made a habit of racking up accolades left, right and center in the NFL. But life comes at you fast, especially when it's in pink tights and leaping off the top rope.
The 15-time Pro Bowler will just have to put his head down and rack up a record-extending eighth Super Bowl to have an edge in this debate.
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay open NFL season against Dallas Cowboys
Brady's quest for a shiny new Super Bowl ring will begin at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys.
While the Cowboys look to be in rough shape entering the season, Tom Brady's Bucs are one of the favorites to go all the way this season.
An offseason shakeup has left the Bucs in good stead to enter the season, though injuries could, once again, dictate their fortunes.
Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen was the first to fall after suffering a knee injury three days into training camp. Jensen is expected to miss a significant amount of time this season.
Right tackle Tristan Wirfs is also nursing an injury, while Aaron Stinnie, who was penciled in as the starting left guard, also suffered a knee injury during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.