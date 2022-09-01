Fans settle Tom Brady vs Brett "Hitman' Hart GOAT debate: "One trained at Michigan, the other trained in The Dungeon"

Tom Brady has swatted aside any and all challengers to his crown as the be-all, end-all on the Mount Rushmore of iconic quarterbacks. That will remain the case for as long as pro football exists on God's green Earth.

But there are some debates that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB just cannot come out on top in. One of them is the comparison between him and wrestling legend Bret "The Hitman" Hart.

Super 70s Sports @Super70sSports I don’t know who made this, but I think they’ve clearly drilled down to something very important. I don’t know who made this, but I think they’ve clearly drilled down to something very important. https://t.co/MpZCrQHFse

In a Tom Brady vs Bret Hart debate, there's only one winner

Yeah, Tom Brady has seven Super Bowl rings. Yes, he has been crowned Super Bowl MVP in five seasons, the most recent one being Super Bowl LV.

And yes, he's a three-time league MVP and two-time Offensive Player of the Year.

But how many times has he won the King of the Ring contest? Bret Hart has, by the way, won it twice.

How many tag-team titles does the Bucs QB have? Hart has three. That's right.

Intercontinental titles? Hart: 2, Brady: 0.

And Bret Hart's a two-time United States Champion. AND he was immortalized in the WWE Hall of Fame. Twice. Is Brady in the Hall of Fame yet?

NFL fans ran away with this debate, of course, drawing never-seen-before comparisons to champion a winner.

Rick @RickinBaltimore @Super70sSports One is the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be. The other is Tom Brady. @Super70sSports One is the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be. The other is Tom Brady.

Troy Hotton @troyhotton @Super70sSports I would probably say advantage Hitman tag team wise as well. I like Gronk but he is no Anvil @Super70sSports I would probably say advantage Hitman tag team wise as well. I like Gronk but he is no Anvil https://t.co/7urFU5ZZlG

Jerry’s Much Smarter Big Brother @barrydipoto @Super70sSports Hitman was also 4-Time US Heavyweight Champion. Side note his middle name is Sergeant which also way better than Thomas Edward Brady Jr. @Super70sSports Hitman was also 4-Time US Heavyweight Champion. Side note his middle name is Sergeant which also way better than Thomas Edward Brady Jr.

Open Mike @michaelberg1979



Advantage: Hitman @Super70sSports Bret also did a guest voice on the Simpsons, owned a hockey team, and had the services of a crooked referee to aid his tag team.Advantage: Hitman @Super70sSports Bret also did a guest voice on the Simpsons, owned a hockey team, and had the services of a crooked referee to aid his tag team.Advantage: Hitman https://t.co/21M1XLkAcd

It appears Brady may well lose his tag as the GOAT in sports, if fans on Twitter have their say.

There you have it. Brady has made a habit of racking up accolades left, right and center in the NFL. But life comes at you fast, especially when it's in pink tights and leaping off the top rope.

The 15-time Pro Bowler will just have to put his head down and rack up a record-extending eighth Super Bowl to have an edge in this debate.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @Buccaneers "I think we have more depth at each position than we had when we won the Super Bowl."



🗣️: HC Todd Bowles "I think we have more depth at each position than we had when we won the Super Bowl."🗣️: HC Todd Bowles https://t.co/hv2xrfAPs1

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay open NFL season against Dallas Cowboys

Brady's quest for a shiny new Super Bowl ring will begin at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys.

While the Cowboys look to be in rough shape entering the season, Tom Brady's Bucs are one of the favorites to go all the way this season.

An offseason shakeup has left the Bucs in good stead to enter the season, though injuries could, once again, dictate their fortunes.

Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen was the first to fall after suffering a knee injury three days into training camp. Jensen is expected to miss a significant amount of time this season.

Right tackle Tristan Wirfs is also nursing an injury, while Aaron Stinnie, who was penciled in as the starting left guard, also suffered a knee injury during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

